Mizzou Honors 1960 National Championship Team During Halftime

Back in August, the Missouri Tigers officially claimed the 1960 National Championship. It is the Tigers’ only claim to college football royalty in program history.

The Tigers claimed the title after the United States Congress, led by Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt, awarded it to them when the Senator brought the topic to the Senate on Aug. 6. The motion passed unanimously the same day.

When the Tigers welcomed the Troy Trojans to Columbia, Missouri, during the 100th anniversary celebration of Memorial Stadium, the 1960 Missouri Football team was immortalized. During a special halftime ceremony recognizing the team’s surviving members, new signage was unveiled at Memorial Stadium.

A new section of letters and numbers was unveiled, reading “National Champions” in the first line and “1960” in the second.

Missouri Tigers’ Claim To 1960 National Championship

The 1960 National Championship is one of the most disputed titles, not by critics and fans but by the number of teams staking a claim.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers were chosen by the AP and Coaches polls, while the Football Writers Association of America plants their flag in Oxford with Ole Miss. Iowa and Washington are the final two teams that are claimed by various polls.

Five total teams have a reasonable ability to claim the national title. Missouri, whose 11-0 record came from a retroactive forfeit after Kansas won the contest on the field, was forced to forfeit the final two games of the season due to using an ineligible player. The Tigers beat No. 5 Navy in the Orange Bowl, capping off their season.

Minnesota was 8-2; Ole Miss was 10-0-1; Iowa was 8-1; and Washington went 10-1. Although Missouri’s was due to the Big Eight forcing Kansas to forfeit the final two games, the Tigers have a strong claim to the title.

Multiple title claims are nothing new; there are plenty strewn throughout the history of college football, but this one is significant for the Tigers.

Missouri Honors Those Before Them

“It is nice to be remembered again,” 1960 sophomore halfback Carl Crawford told ESPN. Missouri has a rich history, and it is almost fitting that in the 100th season of Memorial Stadium the closest team to a national title gets recognized by the Mizzou.

“I don’t know if there are more than 10 of us left,” Don Wainwright, a 1960 defensive end, told ESPN. A lot of time has passed from that season to the culmination of their celebration, but those around to see it are proud of the work they did 66 years ago at the same place Missouri plays today.

“We’re proud to be recognized,” Wainwright continued. Good things take time, maybe not 66 years’ worth, but the 1960 Tigers are recognized as National Champions.

While Eli Drinkwitz pushes the current Missouri team towards the next one, the Tigers looked back and honored those who came before them. This time it was not another name going in the ring of honor, but rather an entire team that was at the top of the sport.

The Trojans tried to rain on the Tigers’ parade, but Missouri held on to a 27-17 victory. Missouri’s journey heads south to Mississippi State next week for a date with the 3-0 Bulldogs.