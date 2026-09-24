NC State’s CJ Bailey Finally Explains the Play Every Wolfpack Fan Wants to Forget

The NC State Wolfpack were six seconds away from celebrating one of college football’s biggest upsets before a disastrous final play handed Vanderbilt an improbable victory.

Four days later, quarterback CJ Bailey finally addressed the fumble that turned a 31-28 lead into a devastating 35-31 defeat. His explanation revealed what he was thinking during a moment that will be difficult for Wolfpack fans to forget.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday via 247 Sports, Bailey acknowledged his mistake while attempting to explain why he continued moving around the end zone instead of simply securing the football.

The quarterback described his competitive mentality and desire to exhaust the remaining clock. However, that explanation raises an interesting question about whether his instincts ultimately worked against what NC State needed most.

CJ Bailey Explains What Went Wrong Against Vanderbilt

“I was just trying to get all the clock out,” Bailey said. “The biggest thing was just holding the ball, bro. I know that’s the biggest thing. I was just trying to run around and make a play. I’m a competitive guy. I was just competing until the final second.”

Bailey’s explanation came after one of the most remarkable endings of the college football season. NC State held a three-point lead with six seconds remaining and possession near its own goal line. Coach Dave Doeren called for an intentional safety designed to exhaust the clock while preserving the Wolfpack’s lead.

Instead, Vanderbilt defensive lineman Miles Capers stripped Bailey in the end zone, and Cayden Daniels recovered the football for the winning touchdown. The Commodores completed a comeback from a 17-point deficit, leaving NC State searching for answers after a game it had controlled for most of the afternoon.

Bailey also addressed the instructions he received before the play, explaining that there had been considerable communication but that he had never experienced that exact situation in a game. He acknowledged the outcome rather than attempting to shift responsibility elsewhere.

“I fumbled the ball,” Bailey said. “It is what it is. I got to move forward.”

NC State’s Final-Play Mistake Raises Questions Beyond CJ Bailey

Perhaps the most frustrating part for NC State fans is that Bailey had already done enough to put his team in position to win. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns against Vanderbilt, connecting with Keenan Jackson for all three scores. Unfortunately, his final mistake overshadowed an otherwise productive afternoon.

His competitive mentality is understandable, but the final play required something considerably different from an ordinary offensive possession. NC State did not need another explosive play or an extraordinary individual effort. The objective was to exhaust the remaining seconds, protect the football and, if necessary, surrender two points.

Doeren has also acknowledged responsibility for the decision, explaining that his coaching staff regularly practices similar late-game situations. That distinction matters because Bailey was executing a designed play, even if his failure to protect the football ultimately proved decisive.

Now, Bailey faces the challenge of recovering from a mistake that attracted attention throughout the football world. NC State hosts Appalachian State on Saturday, giving its quarterback an immediate opportunity to respond.

There is no changing what happened in Nashville. Bailey can only ensure that one disastrous moment does not become the defining story of his season.

While the final fumble was a disaster, NC State’s loss was driven by a defensive collapse that allowed 21 fourth-quarter points and surrendered massive touchdown passes of 33 and 43 yards. That’s an important fact that college football and NC State fans need to understand while analyzing what transpired.