NCAA 25 Recruiting: Best Tips on How to Land Stars in Dynasty Mode

One of the most exciting ways to play the new NCAA 25 game is dynasty mode, and recruiting is one of the keys to building a successful program. We’re going to examine some of the key ways to land stars on your dynasty team for College Football 25.

You will notice that when you start your dynasty there are three archetypes to choose from for your coach: recruiter, motivator and tactician. If you opt to be a motivator or tactician, this does not mean you will be unable to land top recruits.

Yet, if your top priority in the NCAA 25 dynasty is to land the best players, then you would be wise to choose recruiting as your strength. Here’s a look at some of the best tips for winning on the recruiting trail in College Football 25.

NCAA 25 Recruiting: Be Realistic With Your Targets

Play

One of the most popular ways to play a dynasty is to choose a smaller program that you are aiming to build into a contender. Let’s say you choose to be Arkansas State for your dynasty team.

You are going to find it challenging (if not impossible) to land five-star recruits when you begin the game. It is better to be more realistic with your recruiting targets by making pitches to two- and three-star players.

There are exceptions to every rule, but generally you are going to be unsuccessful in landing big-time recruits at smaller programs. Meanwhile, if you are coaching a powerhouse like Georgia or Ohio State then it is more than reasonable to target five-star recruits.

College Football 25 Dynasty Mode: Target Your Pipeline States for Recruiting

Play

When you create your coach, you will choose your alma mater as well as your recruiting pipeline. This will factor into the areas where you have the best chance to land recruits.

NCAA 25 even allows you to sort your recruiting board by your pipeline areas. If you are piloting a Group of Five program, you would be wise to target players in your state as well as your pipeline locations.

Keep in mind that your actual game results can impact recruiting. While playing as UCF, a loss to in-state rival Florida prompted a top recruit to move the Gators ahead of the Knights during my dynasty run.

Landing Recruits in NCAA 25: Make Pitches Based on a Player’s Top Priorities

Play

EA Sports describes recruiting in NCAA 25 as having three key phases: discovery, pitch and close. Recruiting in College Football 25 will feel similar to the old NCAA series with some obvious tweaks.

Each player has different priorities which you can discover on the recruiting trail. For example, using points to talk to friends and family will unlock more info about a player’s priorities. Some of the different priorities that recruits have include brand exposure, proximity to home, pro potential, campus lifestyle and playing time.

During campus visits, make sure to create a plan that coincides with the recruit’s top priorities. If a recruit is prioritizing academics, have the player attend a lecture. For players who want to grow their brand, an NIL meeting would be more appropriate.

Use the scouting points to your advantage to make sure that you are targeting potential sleepers. Once you go through the scouting process, a green diamond indicates a player with upside, while a red sticker is a player to avoid. Using scouting points will show a player’s ratings in key areas.

If you want to land recruits but do not find the process particularly enjoyable, you can turn on the computer assistance in the dynasty settings which will take care of recruiting for your team. Otherwise, you will want to make sure you are spending time on recruiting each week before you advance to the next matchup.