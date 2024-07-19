NCAA 25 Road to Glory: How to Crush College Football Game Mode

One of the most entertaining modes to play in the new NCAA 25 college football video game is Road to Glory. The mode allows you to pick your position, recruiting level status and presents you with a list of offers from different schools after asking a few questions to begin.

There is a wide range of outcomes based on your recruiting rating. If you choose to be a five-star running back, you will likely see top programs lining up to give you scholarship offers. Three-star players will experience a different recruitment process likely filled with Group of Five programs.

For my Road to Glory experience, I chose to go down the middle option as a four-star quarterback prospect. While I received plenty of Group of Five offers where I was projected to be the immediate starter, my path took me to the Colorado Buffaloes to play backup to star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Playing immediately sounded enticing, but with the goal of making it to the NFL, the option to play better competition in the Big 12 was more appealing. There are no coaches in College Football 25 but learning from the computer equivalent to Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders did not hurt either.

Here’s what you need to know on how to advance in Road to Glory.

How to Answer Questions in NCAA 25 Road to Glory Mode

The best way to describe Road to Glory is a choose your own adventure in the College Football 25 game. There is not necessarily a correct path to take, but there are ways to quickly find yourself either ineligible or in the coach’s doghouse.

Throughout Road to Glory, you will receive different questions from coaches, teammates, academic advisors and marketing agencies. Each answer impacts your rating.

Cheat on a test and you will see an immediate boost in your GPA. Yet, it could hurt your trust level when your coach finds out the following week.

Attending a party could boost your brand recognition but is likely to negatively impact your rating on the field. Accepting the first NIL offer you receive will increase your brand score, but could limit bigger opportunities down the road.

College Football 25 Road to Glory: Winning the Starting Job

Depending on your player’s rating, you will face different skill competitions to earn a position on the depth chart. My quarterback faced a backup quarterback battle which was later followed by an opportunity to secure the QB1 role.

The goal is to achieve a higher score than your teammate to earn the spot. For example, for the option drill, I found I scored higher if I allowed the running back to take the ball. This often resulted in a touchdown, racking up points rather than trying to run the ball on my own.

How to Earn Skill Points in NCAA 25’s Road to Glory Mode

The quarterback scramble drill can be a bit confusing as a circle pops up in the pocket near the goal line. The game does not necessarily want you to stay inside the circle, rather just wait until the allotted time to throw the ball.

Early in the second season, my quarterback was able to secure the starting quarterback job. It did not hurt that Sanders had moved on from college.

I chose a cautious approach in Road to Glory being amenable to my coach’s questions, cooperating with the academic advisor and avoiding the opportunity to cheat or party with classmates.

You may choose a more adventurous approach to boost your brand while testing the limits of Road to Glory. Just be careful as some gamers have ignored their classes and ended up ineligible.

After each season, you will have an opportunity to enter the transfer portal and pick a new school. This creates even more options like shining at a smaller program as a three-star recruit then transferring to a powerhouse once your rating improves.

There are plenty of approaches to the Road to Glory mode but just be aware that your answers act as a sliding scale for the ratings system. Be sure to also check out our guide to winning recruiting battles in the NCAA 25 dynasty mode.