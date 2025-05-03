Nick Saban & Trump Could Shape College Football’s Future

NIL deals have completely changed the landscape of college sports, and the way teams and players are using these deals to their advantage is still evolving. In the eyes of some folks, these NIL deals are being exploited, simply because there is no true structure in place when it comes to regulating them. After meeting with Nick Saban, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, could change that.

Saban enjoyed a legendary head coaching career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, winning six National Championships during his 17 seasons with the team. Saban opted to retire after the 2023 campaign, though, which is right around when NIL deals began to become more popular. According to Saban, one of the reasons he decided to step down the Crimson Tide’s head coaching position was because he saw where things were going with these NIL deals.

Donald Trump Could Make Big Changes to NIL Deals After Nick Saban Meeting

Play

NIL deals allow college athletes to profit off the use of their name, image, and likeness while playing for their respective schools. Whether they are getting money from their school or through various companies and partnership deals, the top college athletes in the world have suddenly found themselves with an opportunity to earn millions of dollars before they even turn pro.

Without any regulations in place to control what can and can’t be done, teams and players are running buck wild when it comes to these NIL deals. The top schools in the nation, particularly in college football, are allotting millions of dollars to creating NIL deals for athletes they are looking to recruit or retain. Players, on the other hand, are looking to leverage these NIL deals in their favor and earn as much money as they can while they are in college.

Saban, who now works as an analyst for ESPN’s “College GameDay,” is one person who understands that the current utilization of NIL deals is unsustainable. After voicing his concerns to Trump, the President is reportedly considering implementing an executive order that would have a massive impact on the use of NIL deals in college sports.

“The Trump administration is considering an executive order that could increase scrutiny of the explosion in payments to college athletes since 2021, after the president met with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, White House officials said,” Josh Dawsey wrote for The Wall Street Journal.

Nick Saban Gearing up for 2025 Campaign with ‘College Gameday’

Saban enjoyed a successful transition into the world of sports media in 2024, as his work on “College GameDay” was largely met with positive reviews. Saban is fresh off doing work with the “College GameDay” crew during the 2025 NFL draft, and he’s now gearing up for the 2025 campaign, as he’s set to remain a part of the team moving forward.

However, Saban could suddenly find himself having a big role in determining potential rules and regulations for NIL deals if Trump moves forward with this executive order. As a result, this is a storyline worth keeping tabs on as the new college football season draws near.