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North Carolina Has Major Coaching Shake Up Before Clemson Game: Report

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Steve Belichick
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CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 01: Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium on September 01, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been off to a strong start to the 2026 season, but major storylines have still emerged off the field.

North Carolina already saw its general manager, Mike Lombardi, resign earlier in the month. Lombardi isn’t the only change, though.

Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the son of Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick, has also resigned. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel initially reported that. Steve Belichick has been on medical leave since before the season started.

North Carolina Releases Statement on Recent Moves

GettyDUBLIN, IRELAND – AUGUST 29: Bill Belichick, head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels is pictured during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

North Carolina released a statement shortly after the news about Belichick broke. They discussed the process of making it happen.

“The University has concluded a thorough and independent investigation into allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program.

The investigation deteremined that certain actions demosnstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.

As the University previously announced, General Manager Michael Lombardi resigned from the program effective September 3. Steven Belichick has resigned from his position of defensive coordinator, effective October 27, 2026, following the conclusion of his current medical leave.

Throughout the investigation, the University has been guided by the legal advice of outside counsel. All necessary corrective actions are now underway and will be overseen by Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. With these actions, the University considers the investigation resolved.

Consistent with University policy regarding personnel matters, there will be no further comment on individuals. As always, should credible new information arise, the University will evaluate it and take appropriate action action consistent with its policies and responsibilities.

Separately, Carolina Football has suspended Keeyun Chapman from the team indefinitely in connection with an incident Tuesday night.

Chapman’s suspension, like the action resulting from the investigation, reflect the University’s committment to accountability and the well-being of its student athletes. We believe the steps announced today will help make Carolina Football a stronger program and one that continues to earn the pride of the entire Carolina community.”

Freshman wide receiver Chapman was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge. He was arrested alongside freshman wide receiver C.J. Sadler and was already ruled out for the Clemson Tigers game.

Bill Belichick has been calling the plays for North Carolina’s defense. No word on whether that will change throughout the season.

North Carolina Tar Heels Move Forward After New Update

Virginia v North Carolina
GettyCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

The Tar Heels are off to a 2-0 start after beating TCU and East Tennessee State. They face their first road challenge against the Clemson Tigers at noon EST on Saturday.

This will be a tough spot for North Carolina, as they try not to let distractions get to them. Their defense has played well, allowing just 6.5 points per game through two contests.

Bill Belichick will have a tough task ahead of him to lead the football program. A road win could be a good way to motivate the team through the rest of the season, with ACC play about to get underway.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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North Carolina Has Major Coaching Shake Up Before Clemson Game: Report

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