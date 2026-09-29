NDSU, Wyoming Lands Head-Turning Numbers Nationally

North Dakota State and Wyoming commence a new FBS rivalry on Saturday, and the ticket prices for the game are near the top nationally.

TickPick reported the NDSU-Wyoming game as the most expensive game at $266 for Week 5, ahead of Ohio State-Iowa at $239. Thronespud has NDSU-Wyoming as the second-highest at $268 but behind Ohio State-Iowa, which has $282 as of Tuesday.

NDSU (4-0) will host a Mountain West Conference game for the first time ever on Saturday, and Wyoming (2-2) will look to pull the upset in the new rivalry, which features a trophy. The Bison and Cowboys announced “The Battle of the Basins” trophy on Monday ahead of the matchup.

While College GameDay opted for Iowa after an upset over Michigan, the NDSU-Wyoming game is gaining traction nationally. The Bison are in the running for the Group of Six spot in the College Football Playoff amid the program’s first year of FBS play.

NDSU and Wyoming have many coaching ties despite playing at different levels and conferences until now. That includes Bison head coach Tim Polasek, who once served on Wyoming’s staff under former Bison head coach Craig Bohl.

NDSU Auctioning Off Limited Edition Jerseys For Wyoming Game

The Bison will wear the all-green alternative uniforms, known as Code Green, on Saturday with a twist. NDSU instituted new green jerseys with mountains in the yellow numbers, and the athletic department will auction off the jerseys to support the FBS move and NIL.

“This is a special season for North Dakota State Athletics, our football program and our fans,” NDSU associate athletic director Troy Goergen said in a statement. “We are thrilled to give Bison fans, whether they are in Fargo or following us from across the country, an opportunity to bid on and own a piece of history from our first Mountain West home game. These jerseys are truly unique collector’s items tied to an important moment for NDSU.”

NDSU has an 8-0 record all-time in the Code Green alternate uniform.

NDSU Fell Short in First Meeting Against Wyoming

Before the FCS dynasty, NDSU came into Laramie ranked No. 1 or No. 2, depending on the FCS poll in 2008. The Bison looked for another FBS win after beating Minnesota the year before, but things didn’t go as planned for the Herd.

Wyoming walked off a winner with a 29-yard game-winning field goal, 16-13, with four seconds left in the game. NDSU led most of the way and by as much as 13 points before the Cowboys staged a rally against Bohl’s crew.

The Bison didn’t stay at the top of the FCS long that season amid injuries and a rough introduction to the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU went 6-5 that season as the Herd moved into the FCS power conference, and transition struggles were on the radar this year with the move to the FBS.

That hasn’t been the case thus far with a 4-0 start, but the 2008 Bison were looking good, too, before the Wyoming game. This time around, the Bison will look to stay healthy and avenge the Cowboys’ 2008 win and keep things rolling in the Mountain West on Saturday.