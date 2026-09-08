Former NDSU Quarterback Still Unsigned Before NFL Season

North Dakota State has been an NFL quarterback factory since 2016 with five draft picks.

That’s tied for the most with Alabama and Ohio State, but there may only be four former Bison quarterbacks on NFL rosters or practice squads by the time Week 1 kicks off. The Miami Dolphins waived Cam Miller on Aug. 30, and he has yet to find another team.

Miller played for the Bison from 2020 to 2024, and he led the Herd to FCS national championships in 2021 and 2024. A first-team FCS All-American in 2024, Miller threw for 9,720 yards and 81 touchdowns versus 19 interceptions in his career for NDSU.

The Las Vegas Raiders took Miller with a sixth-round pick in 2025, and Miller spent the year on the Raiders practice squad. Miami signed Miller in January but built a logjam of backups going into training camp.

Besides Miller, former NDSU quarterbacks include Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz, Los Angeles Chargers backup Trey Lance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad member Easton Stick and Philadelphia Eagles rookie backup Cole Payton. It’s possible Miller could find a niche as the season goes on, once there are quarterback injuries around the league. In his first preseason, Miller completed 54.1% of his passes for 203 yards and a touchdown. This year, Miller had a 42.1% completion rate for 170 yards.

2 Former Bison Ready to Defend Super Bowl Win

​There are plenty of former NDSU players on NFL teams this season as everything kicks off in Week 1 on Wednesday. That includes Seattle Seahawks offensive linemen Grey Zabel and Jalen Sundell.

Zabel and Sundell were part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team in February, and they’re looking for more in 2026. The Seahawks open with the New England Patriots in a rematch of the Super Bowl on Wednesday at Lumen Field.

Formerly college roommates at NDSU, Sundell and Zabel played together at NDSU between 2020 and 2023. The Seahawks took Zabel with a first-round pick in 2025, and Sundell made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

“We never imagined that, we never talked about that,” Sundell said via Seahawks.com in February. “We both knew that we wanted to play in the league, but playing together, let alone playing in the Super Bowl together, that was beyond our wildest dreams.”

The Seahawks are starting Sundell at center and Zabel at left guard. They had the task of helping the offensive line block for a new-look backfield with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet sidelined with a knee injury.

Pro Bison to Watch For in Week 1

​Several former Bison will suit up for NFL teams in Week 1 besides Sundell and Zabel. That includes recently drafted stars Bryce Lance and Payton. The New Orleans Saints look to give Lance targets at wide receiver, and the Philadelphia Eagles plan to use Payton’s versatility at the team’s fourth quarterback.

Other former Bison skill players to watch for include Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and Dallas Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke. In addition, Buccaneers offensive lineman Cody Mauch has been a mainstay in the trenches since his NDSU days, and Saints cornerback Jayden Price is expected to make an impact in the defensive backfield.