North Dakota State Receives Significant ESPN Ranking

North Dakota State enters the FBS this year with big expectations, and ESPN is reflecting that.

After all, NDSU became a regular on ESPN amid the program’s rise in the FCS with 10 national championships in 15 years. ESPN released its top-10 Group of Six contenders and slotted the Bison at No. 5 in those rankings.

“They’re still awaiting a waiver for postseason eligibility, and they’ll be awfully inexperienced at quarterback and in the skill corps,” ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote. “But the Bison had many top-40 level teams during their domination of the FCS ranks, and they could have the line play to give them an immediate chance at a run.”

G6 teams ranked ahead of the Bison include No. 1 Boise State, No. 2 UNLV, No. 3 James Madison and No. 4 New Mexico. Two other Mountain West Conference teams in the top five bodes well for the Bison if postseason eligibility is granted, and the Herd can make a splash with an unbeaten regular season.

NDSU in a Top-10 Game For 2026

ESPN notably ranked NDSU’s game at UNLV on Oct. 10 as No. 10 for one of the top 10 “must-see games” this season. That was the only G6 game on the list, and if those two are both unbeaten ahead of that contest, it could merit College GameDay’s first-ever trip to Las Vegas.

“Long the class of the FCS, NDSU is finally making a long-awaited jump to the FBS this season,” Connelly wrote. “The Bison lost a lot of last year’s stars, but they’ll get a massive prove-it game with this Week 7 trip to face Mountain West favorite UNLV. Will they be immediate mid-major hits, or is there a learning curve for the team from Fargo?”

Connelly called the Rebels a favorite in the Mountain West, led by new quarterback Jackson Arnold and running back Jai’Den Thomas. UNLV made last season’s Mountain West title game but fell to Boise State.

Bison Face Major Holes to Fill

NDSU lost quarterback Cole Payton and wide receiver Bryce Lance to the NFL Draft, among other talented players who graduated or transferred.

That doesn’t mean the Bison can’t keep up the recent pace of 11 or more wins in a season since a COVID-shortened 2020/2021 season. Except for the COVID year, the Bison have won at least 11 games every year since 2011, when the FCS dynasty began.

Bison quarterback Nathan Hayes will need to step up to fill Payton’s shoes, but Hayes gained experience under center as a backup last year.

NDSU has a solid running back in D.J. Scott, who could fill the void left by Barika Kpeenu. The Bison will need to find answers at wide receiver with Lance and RaJa Nelson gone. Jackson Williams and Mekhi Collins are likely candidates to step up.

Defensively, the Bison also lost a lot of talent, but NDSU typically reloads well on that side of the ball. Bison linebacker Donovan Woolen is a force, and Cornell transfer linebacker Keith Williams is another to watch for. Defensive linemen Kelton McClaisen, Keenan Wilson and Victor Isele as factors up front.