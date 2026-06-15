NDSU Lands Commit From Carson Wentz’s Alma Mater

North Dakota State turned to a familiar school for the program’s most recent commit in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Bison landed 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman Peyton Seil, who comes from the same high school as former Bison and current NFL quarterback Carson Wentz. Seil plays for Bismarck Century, where Wentz became an unheralded recruit in 2011.

Wentz flew under the radar with Division I programs, and he became NDSU’s starter in 2014 and led the Bison to a pair of FCS national championships before the Philadelphia Eagles took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

While Seil has great size for an NFL already at 6-foot-6, he didn’t garner much Division I interest. North Dakota, an FCS program, offered him as did Division II teams Minnesota State-Mankato and Minnesota-Duluth.

Seil will join the Bison at an opportune time, when the team will play its second season in the FBS and the Mountain West Conference for 2027. The Bison announced the move up from the FCS in February after dominating the lower Division I level with 10 national championships in 15 years.

Seil excelled in his junior year at Century with second-team all-state honors and only one sack allowed. He also helped the Patriots running game produced 287 yards per contest, and Century reached the state championship game in a 9-3 season.

Tim Polasek Sends Message on Peyton Seil

Bison head coach Tim Polasek touted Seil committing this past weekend, during the program’s high school camp.

“In-state kid earned it at camp and tookit! Let’s go,” Polasek wrote via X.

Seil became the second in-state offensive line recruit for 2027 and the third overall from the state. NDSU received commitments from Carrington offensive lineman Drew Matt and Fargo South tight end Drew Kessel earlier this offseason.

The Bison have three offensive line recruits in the current recruiting class overall. NDSU also has Nebraska native Bryce Vigness joining the team in 2027.

Seil would have become the fourth offensive line recruit, but the Bison lost former commit and Wisconsin native Jack Tabbert to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Peyton Seil Not the First FBS Recruit From Century

While Wentz is the most well-known former football star from Century, he didn’t make it to the FBS, but Seil isn’t the first FBS commit either.

That’s former Kansas State offensive lineman Andrew Leingang. He started 14 games amid 39 career games with the Wildcats between 2021 and 2025.

Leningang drew national recruiting attention out of Century as the state’s top prospect in 2021. He became a regular on the Wildcats’ offensive line in 2024 and gained NFL recruiting interest along the way.

He finished his career with three years of winning Academic All-Big 12 honors under former head coach Chris Klieman, who previously coached at NDSU. Klieman also notably coached Wentz as a starter with the Bison and was on staff, when the Bison recruited Wentz out of Century.

Leingang, a 6-foot-6, 304-pound offensive lineman, was a three-star recruit from Century in 2021. His NFL aspirations didn’t come to fruition despite his size and success, but he helped the Wildcats go 9-4 in 2024, with a Rate Bowl appearance and 6-6 in 2025.