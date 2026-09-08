NDSU Coach Sends Clear Message on Air Force

North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek is no stranger to the Bison’s next opponent in Air Force.

Polasek previously coached in the Mountain West Conference on Wyoming’s staff between 2021 and 2023, and he has faced Air Force multiple times. The Falcons are also off to a strong start, including a 34-0 blowout of Duquesne on Sept. 5.

“That’s where my mind’s at,” Polasek told reporters immediately after a 38-0 win over Fordham on Sept. 5. “And that’s where we got to get moving here pretty quick.”

While NDSU started 2-0 convincingly to kick off the FBS era with one touchdown allowed in eight quarters, the Bison have work to do. Air Force brings superior physicality to the table compared to Jacksonville State and Fordham, as the Falcons’ triple option is a common problem for opponents.

The Falcons have been down in recent years with a 4-8 record last year and a 5-7 record in 2024. That came on the heels of three consecutive seasons with nine or more wins, and Air Force had been .500 or better annually since 2019.

Polasek noted things the Bison need to improve on ahead of the game, but he said he liked the “aggressive penalties” on Sept. 5 versus the logistical ones in the opener. NDSU will need to be razor sharp for the Mountain West opener, as the Bison will play on the road for the first time this season and in Colorado for the first time since 2024.

Stopping the Triple Option

​For NDSU to beat Air Force, it will take shutting down the Falcons’ triple option offense. The Falcons wear down opponents with heavy doses of running and blocking, and it offsets one of the Bison’s biggest strengths.

“They’re so good with time of possession and running the ball,” Polasek explained. “We have to be conscious of our possessions; it’s not like you’re going to go out there and be guaranteed eight, nine or ten possessions.”

In Air Force’s opener, the Falcons rushed for 431 yards on 71 attempts, and the Falcons dominated time of possession at 40:50.

Interesting Timing For the Bison

​NDSU will play an FBS opponent on the night of a statue opening for the second time ever.

The Fargo Forum’s Jeff Kolpack detailed that in his story, which can be read here. NDSU last spoiled a statue unveiling in 2013 when the Bison upset Kansas State 24-21 on national TV.

Former Bison quarterback Brock Jensen led a game-winning drive and scored a touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. Kansas State was fresh off a Big 12 title, and the Bison pulled off the win in sweltering heat.

NDSU will have less familiar conditions on Saturday with the high altitude — 6,035 feet above sea level. The Bison came up short the last time in Colorado with a 31-26 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, which was Polasek’s first game as head coach.

While NDSU opened the FBS era with a win over JSU out of Conference USA, the Bison haven’t beaten a longtime FBS team since 2016. The Bison upset Iowa that year, and NDSU has only played two longtime FBS teams since.