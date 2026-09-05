Notre Dame Emerges as 2027 CFP Favorite, Odds Show

The 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship odds have undergone some serious changes since the opening lines were released in January. And Notre Dame is one of the biggest beneficiaries.

According to the latest BetOnline Sports & Casino data, Notre Dame and Oregon are now co-favorites at 7/1 to win the national championship. That’s a notable change for both programs, especially when considering Texas opened as the favorite at 6/1 and has since slipped to 17/2.

Notre Dame hasn’t budged at all from its opening 7/1 line.

Oregon, meanwhile, has gone from 17/2 to 7/1.

Ohio State sits right behind them at 15/2, while Texas and Georgia round out the top five at 17/2 and 10/1, respectively.

That says something about where the market sees the 2027 College Football Playoff race heading.

There is a pretty clear separation after those top five, with Indiana and LSU at 10/1 and 14/1, respectively, followed by Miami at 14/1.

Then things get a bit dicey.

Then, there are a couple of fallers. Alabama and Texas Tech have both fallen from 14/1 to 28/1. BYU has plummeted from 70/1 to 125/1, while Clemson has gone from 75/1 to 125/1. Utah, for its part, has suffered an even bigger drop, moving from 50/1 all the way to 150/1.

There are also some intriguing long shots drawing attention.

Clemson, Auburn and Nebraska are reportedly getting the most public action among teams priced at 100/1 or longer.

But Notre Dame remains atop of the board. And there is a pretty good reason for that.

CJ Carr Gives Notre Dame a Legitimate Shot

If Notre Dame wants to win the national championship, CJ Carr is going to be the biggest reason why they get there.

The junior quarterback enters the season with enormous expectations after a breakout 2025 campaign. Carr started all 12 games and threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 66.6% of his passes. He also threw at least one touchdown in every game.

Those aren’t just promising numbers for a young quarterback; they’re championship-level numbers.

Carr also gives Notre Dame something incredibly valuable in the modern college game: Experience with plenty of upside potential. He’s already been through a full season as the starter, and now he gets another chance to show what he can do.

That’s a big reason he has emerged as one of the leading Heisman candidates heading into 2026. Notre Dame itself has Carr on the Manning Award watch list, one for which he was a finalist last season.

If that’s good news, there’s even better news for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame averaged more than 41 points per game last season, ranking second nationally in scoring offense with Carr under center.

So, there is no reason to believe that Carr has to carry the team on his shoulders.

If he takes another step forward, though, the Fighting Irish will have a quarterback capable of coming up big, in the biggest games of the season.

Oregon Could Give Notre Dame a Run for Their Money

The biggest threat to Notre Dame at the top of the odds board might be the team sitting beside it.

Oregon has already caught the Fighting Irish in the championship market, moving from 17/2 to 7/1. And there’s a reason bettors are buying into the Ducks.

Dante Moore enters the season as one of the country’s top quarterbacks and one of the leading Heisman contenders. That gives Oregon the kind of high-end quarterback play it will need if it wants to survive the expanded playoff and win multiple games against elite competition.

Then there’s Ohio State in the mix.

The Buckeyes are sitting at 15/2 despite drifting slightly from their opening 13/2 price. Considering the recent Big Ten dominance, that would be foolish to ignore. Big Ten teams have won the last three national championships, including Ohio State in 2024 and Indiana in 2025.

Texas is another obvious candidate despite its slight market slide. And don’t completely dismiss Georgia or LSU.

The important thing is that Notre Dame doesn’t have a huge margin for error. The Fighting Irish are a co-favorite, not a runaway favorite. If Carr delivers, Notre Dame could absolutely win it all.

But if Moore takes a massive leap, Oregon could take the top spot.

If Ohio State reloads again, the Buckeyes could do the same.

That’s what makes the 2027 College Football Playoff race so intriguing.