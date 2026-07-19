Ohio State Refusing to Go Away in Battle for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges

Ohio State may not be considered the favorite entering decision day, but the Buckeyes aren’t conceding anything in the race for one of the nation’s most coveted recruits.

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges is scheduled to announce his commitment on Wednesday, and while Tennessee has generated the majority of the buzz in recent days, Rivals national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong reports there remains genuine confidence inside Ohio State that Ryan Day’s program can still come out on top.

If the Buckeyes can flip the momentum at the finish line, it would rank among the biggest recruiting victories of the 2027 cycle.

Ohio State’s Longstanding Relationships Still Carry Weight

Unlike many late-stage recruiting battles that come down primarily to NIL, Ohio State has spent years laying the groundwork with Gabriel Georges.

According to Wiltfong, no coach has recruited the Baylor School standout longer than Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn. Locklyn was the first coach to offer Gabriel Georges a scholarship while he was at Oregon and successfully carried that relationship with him after joining Ryan Day’s staff.

That consistency has helped Ohio State remain a legitimate contender throughout the recruiting process.

Day has also increased his involvement as the decision has drawn closer, participating in key conversations with Gabriel Georges and his family while reinforcing the Buckeyes’ vision for his future in Columbus.

Ohio State has reportedly presented an NIL package worth more than $1 million annually as part of a multi-year agreement, giving the Buckeyes another significant advantage in what has become one of the highest-profile recruitments in recent memory.

Buckeyes Continue to Sell an NFL Pipeline Few Programs Can Match

While Tennessee has generated considerable momentum, Ohio State continues to lean on one of the strongest recruiting pitches in college football.

Few programs can match the Buckeyes’ recent track record of developing elite talent into NFL Draft picks, particularly at the skill positions.

For a player widely projected as a future first-round selection, that history matters.

Wiltfong also noted that Gabriel Georges has made multiple visits to Columbus, including a spring game, a game-day experience, and an official visit, allowing him to become comfortable with both the coaching staff and the program.

Another interesting wrinkle is Ohio State’s recruitment of Gabriel Georges’ close friend, safety Jordan Darren Djila. The Buckeyes have offered Djila and would welcome both prospects into the 2027 class if Gabriel Georges ultimately chooses Ohio State.

Wednesday Could Produce Another Signature Recruiting Win

Ryan Day has proven before that Ohio State can close on elite prospects even when the competition is fierce.

The Buckeyes successfully held off heavy pressure to land wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and have also won major recruiting battles for five-star prospects such as Devin Sanchez, Chris Henry Jr., David “DJ” Jacobs, and Marcus Fakatou.

Adding Gabriel Georges would further cement Ohio State’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier recruiting powers.

The five-star running back has certainly earned that distinction.

As a junior, Gabriel Georges rushed for 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading Chattanooga’s Baylor School to a state championship. His unforgettable semifinal performance—431 rushing yards and seven touchdowns against McCallie—only strengthened his standing as one of the country’s elite prospects.

Although Tennessee appears to have the momentum entering Wednesday, Ohio State remains very much alive in the battle.

If the Buckeyes can capitalize on years of relationship-building, an impressive NFL development pipeline, and one final push from Day and his staff, they could still walk away with one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2027 class.