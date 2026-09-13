Jeremiah Smith Predicted to Pair With $29 Million WR Star in NFL Draft

The New York Giants may already have Malik Nabers returning to their offense, but one 2027 NFL mock draft has them adding an even bigger prize alongside him.

Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling projected the Giants to select Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with the No. 3 overall pick in his updated mock draft after Week 1 of the college football season.

For Jaxson Dart, it would potentially give him one of the NFL’s most dangerous young receiving duos.

Giants Predicted to Draft Jeremiah Smith No. 3

“It looks like Malik Nabers is on track to return in Week 1 after missing most of last season with a knee injury, but even with him at full strength and the addition of third-rounder Malachi Fields, the Giants would still be wise not to pass on the chance to land Smith,” Easterling wrote.

“The best overall player in this entire class, Smith is one of the best receiver prospects I’ve ever evaluated, and would instantly make this one of the most talented pass-catching groups in the NFL.”

That is a massive statement considering the talent expected to be available in the 2027 draft.

Easterling still has Smith going behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. If New York were sitting at No. 3, though, he believes the Giants should take the best overall player rather than force another position.

Smith has done little to cool the hype.

The Ohio State star entered his junior season with 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns over his first two years. He then opened 2026 with eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-3 win over Ball State.

That moved him to 171 career receptions, 2,709 yards and 29 touchdowns after only one game of his junior season.

Jeremiah Smith Could Give Jaxson Dart Elite Giants Duo

The Giants selected Nabers No. 6 overall in 2024 and signed him to a four-year, $29.2 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

He immediately looked like a franchise receiver, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. His second season ended after only four games when he suffered a torn ACL.

Nabers practiced fully throughout this week but was listed as questionable for Sunday’s opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pairing him with Smith would give Dart two young receivers who were each viewed as elite prospects before reaching the NFL.

“Giving a young quarterback like Jaxson Dart a trio like that would be a massive win for the Giants’ future,” Easterling wrote, also including Fields in the group.

Dart gave New York reasons to keep building around him during his rookie year.

The 2025 first-round pick started 12 games and completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 487 rushing yards and nine scores, giving him 24 total touchdowns.

His biggest limitation was that he barely got to play with Nabers, who appeared in only four games before the knee injury ended his season.

New York spent the offseason adding help, including Fields in the third round, but Easterling doesn’t believe that should stop the Giants from taking Smith if the opportunity comes.

It’s far too early to know whether New York will actually pick anywhere near No. 3.

But if the Giants do land that high in the 2027 draft, Easterling’s prediction would put arguably the class’ best overall player opposite their $29 million star and give Dart an entirely different level of firepower.