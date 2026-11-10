Ohio State 5-Star Target Reveals if Oregon Rout has Changed his Mind

The Oregon Ducks embarrassed the Ohio State Buckeyes so much, fans hit the exits before the fourth quarter. That effort in the 41-28 Saturday loss also came in front of high-profile recruits like five-star safety Casey Barner, who visited Columbus.

Lopsided losses like the one OSU endured tend to leave a ripple effect on recruits. Especially if they feel like that the program may not be going in a positive direction.

The class of 2028 recruit Barner is a longtime Ohio State target out of Powder Springs High in McEachern, Georgia. He became honest with Rivals on where OSU now stands after the loss.

Is 5-Star Still Looking at Ohio State?

Barner tells Chad Simmons of Rivals that his personal feelings haven’t changed for the Buckeyes.

“Nobody likes losing, especially at home, but one game doesn’t change how I feel about Ohio State,” Barner told Rivals.

Here’s why Barner is looking beyond the outcome of the 13-point loss, which will win over Buckeye fans.

“I look at the bigger picture. I pay attention to the coaching staff, the player development, the relationships I’ve built, and how I see myself fitting into the program. My interest in Ohio State is bigger than the outcome of one game,” Barner said.

He adds how some fans even knew who he was when he visited. Also sharing how some fans told him how badly they want to see him in a OSU uniform moving forward.

“That really stood out because you could feel how much they care about their program and the players they want to bring in. The atmosphere was great, too, and the way everybody welcomed me made the visit even more special,” Barner said.

Ohio State Still Faces Uphill Battle to Land Casey Barner

So OSU remains high on Barner’s list, which can get Buckeye fans breathing a sigh of relief. His update becomes far different compared to five-star target DJ Jacobs, who has Georgia and Tennessee aiming to capitalize.

But he’s got other heavyweight college programs in pursuit.

Especially in-state option Georgia, with Simmons revealing that coach Kirby Smart has hosted Barner more than any college head coach in America.

“He visited Athens in September and was back in Atlanta recently to watch Georgia defeat Florida,” Simmons wrote.

Miami is one more school that took a tough loss on Saturday, yet remains in the hunt for Barner per Simmons. USC is one more aiming to swoop up Barner as well.

School That Fell Off for Casey Barner

Once again Ohio State remains solid with Barner. Georgia and Miami are courting him still. So which powerhouse has fallen off?

Simmons cites Texas A&M as the one that “have lost some momentum” this fall. Perhaps the Aggies underachieving this season following a 2025 College Football Playoff run has a lot to do with this.

“Ohio State remains the leader, and confidence in the Buckeyes has not dropped at all following the latest visit. Georgia is the closest challenger, with Miami another program worth monitoring. Barner is taking his time, but Day’s program is in an excellent position,” Simmons adds.

Ohio State positioned itself to secure a massive win despite the rigid beatdown that handed OSU its third loss. There’s no set time table for when Barner will make his official decision.