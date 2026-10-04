Ohio State Coach Makes Bold Proclamation on Star Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith

The #5 Ohio State Buckeyes are now 4-1 on the season following a decisive 31-14 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Ohio State went into quarter two with a 10-6 lead in what was shaping up to be a physical battle. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith once again put a dominant performance forward.

Smith’s 11 receptions, 206 yards, and two touchdowns was a catalyst for the Ohio State offense, while also making a legitimate case for Heisman candidacy. Read more about his performance below, including what his head coach had to say following the contest.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Heavily Praises Smith

The eighth-year head coach left no stones unturned when speaking about Smith with CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell following the win.

“The most amazing thing about Jeremiah Smith is his work ethic…this is the best player in the country right here.”

The “best player in the nation” talk doesn’t come lightly. Players such as Keelon Russell (Alabama) and Darian Mensah (Miami) can stake a claim in the conversation. However, Smith is simply on a different level in year three at Ohio State.

The high-profile Buckeye now has more games of over 200 receiving yards in 2026 in comparison to performances below 100 yards. This instantly makes the Miami native the most substantial game-breaker in college football.

What Rest of Season Spells for Smith, Buckeyes

Smith is now at 823 yards through five games this season, making a 2,000 yard campaign over the 12-game regular season attainable.

The Ohio State schedule lends challenges along the way for Smith. The Buckeyes are taking on Indiana, USC, and Oregon within the next month in major tests for the receiver, as well as the team.

However, Smith’s unique blend of explosiveness, crisp route-running, and elite hands are challenging for any defense to contain. While questions remain surrounding physical limitations of quarterback Julian Sayin, there’s little denying that the duo is firing on all cylinders at the moment.

There’s a real opportunity for the 20-year-old to be the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Devonta Smith in 2020.

Independent of Smith, Ohio State still has a definitive chance to return to the College Football Playoff. The three-week stretch of Indiana, USC, and Oregon is one in which the Buckeyes likely need to win two of. This should be attainable, as Indiana is the only contest where Ohio State will reasonably earn an “underdog” label in.

Beyond this three-game stretch are matchups with Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan. While each of these contests will present challenges, the Buckeyes should come out of each with a win.

A 10-2 season would spell another berth in the CFP, with a possible opportunity to win a second national title in three seasons within sight. While work still needs to be put in, the team is on the right track.

Smith becoming a two-time champion and winning a Heisman would cap off a historical collegiate career for an all-time great talent.