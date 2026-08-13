Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith Given Lofty Expectations Before Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are once again at the top of the college football world.

The Buckeyes enter the season as the top-ranked team in the nation according to the official Coaches Poll.

A major reason behind this placement is the returns of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The duo actively played an instrumental role in Ohio State’s 12-0 start to last season. This is earning them high marks heading into the 2026 season, including by respected publications.

Sayin and Smith are heading into the campaign as first-team All-Americans – at least according to ESPN.

Sayin Receives High Praise Despite 2025 Ending

Sayin’s first season as Ohio State’s starter was largely successful.

The highly touted recruit completed 77% of passes and led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

The bitter ending to the Buckeyes’ season (losses to Indiana and Miami) left much to be desired, however. Sayin recorded three interceptions over the two losses. His physical shortcomings, tendency to take sacks, and lessened improvisation skills played right into this.

Sayin’s processing skills, pinpoint accuracy, and projection that he will improve all lend credence to the All-American label despite the flaws. Head coach Ryan Day has also been steadfast in showing support to Sayin and in discussing the progression that his quarterback is making. Sayin does have another test coming his way – this is adjusting to a new offensive coordinator.

First-year OC Arthur Smith is replacing Brian Hartline, who is now the head coach at South Florida. There will absolutely be an adjustment period, but wholesale changes will likely be out of frame.

Sayin is set up to succeed independent of the coaching change. The offensive infrastructure surrounding the second-year starter is exquisite, including Smith.

Smith Earning “Generational” Label

The consensus seems to be that the junior wide receiver is a “generational” player in college football, as well as a rare elite NFL Draft prospect.

Smith came into college as a five-star prospect. He also carried the burden of replacing Marvin Harrison Jr.

Smith is still answering the calls that come his way. The 6’3″ playmaker has scaled to every single level of competition. The end result is over 2,500 yards, as well as 27 touchdowns and counting.

Beyond the counting stats is Smith’s tangible skills that pop off on film. The Miami native is an elite athlete, possesses elite size, and has some of the best hands in recent college football memory.

No active wide receiver in college football touches Smith’s combination of skill and statistical profile. The notion that he is an All-American is absolutely a valid one, it can even be argued that Smith is in play to become the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Devonta Smith in 2020.

All in all, Ohio State is quite possibly the best all-around roster in college football – with or without Sayin and Smith. However, the star duo is in a position to elevate the Buckeyes’ ceiling to an even greater degree in 2026.