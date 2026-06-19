Ohio State Fans will Love 5-Star Recruit’s CJ Stroud Motivation

Ohio State football aims to find its next CJ Stroud or Will Howard. Both rewrote the blueprint on quarterback play in Columbus. One Class of 2028 five-star recruit, though, will excite Buckeye fans for this reason: He turns to the past first round talent Stroud for motivation.

Stroud helped rewrite the narrative on Buckeye quarterbacks. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native impressed fans in Columbus with his powerful right arm mixed with advanced mobility. Stroud emerged as the Buckeyes third different first round talent since the 2019 draft. He’s since become the face of the Houston Texans in leading two AFC South title runs.

Stroud’s game has rubbed off this rising recruit representing the next cycle.

The Quarterback Who’s Influenced by CJ Stroud’s game

Donald Tabron II from Cass Technical Prep in Detroit told Bucknuts 247 that Stroud is a QB he models his game after.

“I just think he fits myself as a quarterback really well,” Tabron said of Stroud via Patrick Murphy.

The still-growing 6-foot-4, 180-pound passer dove into what he admires about the Buckeye great’s game.

“What he does on the field with his throws, being able to move around the pocket, he’s able to get out of the pocket,” Tabron began.

Tabron doesn’t even look at Stroud’s intangibles either when he compartmentalizes his game.

“He’s not the biggest, fastest, but he’s able to create for himself,” Tabron said. “And he’s also a great leader. You saw what he did his rookie year in the NFL. And so I just try to monitor my game after him.”

Is Ohio State Rising as Early Favorite for Donald Tabron II?

Tabron’s words are bound to energize Buckeye fans who hope to land him.

Although he lives in a state where the words “Go Blue” are common. He stars for a Detroit powerhouse that’s become a feeder for the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.

Yet Tabron revealed he always gravitated toward North Carolina when he was a kid growing up, even envisioning himself shooting hoops for the Tar Heels. But does that make UNC his personal favorite school?

Tabron hasn’t created a short list of options out of his 38 total offers. Arkansas out of the SEC represents his latest four-year university level opportunity. Washington represents his more recent offer from the Big Ten realm.

Where Ohio State Stands Recruiting Wise

Ohio State sits at No. 12 overall in the team 2027 recruiting rankings per 247Sports. But land higher at eighth per On3/Rivals. Brady Edmunds is OSU’s lone quarterback commit for the current cycle.

But OSU dealt with UCLA lurking for Edmunds during the weekend of June 12. The Bruins even called on a big reinforcement in school legend/Super Bowl winning quarterback Troy Aikman, who FacedTimed the Buckeyes commit. Edmunds remains verbally committed to OSU, though.

Landing Tabron can emerge as the tone-setting move to ignite the 2028 recruiting class in Columbus. Plus serve as a massive state of Michigan win right in front of the Wolverines. Head coach Ryan Day and his staff just need to keep in close touch with the QB who already is inspired by a past OSU great.