Ohio State Rules Out Offensive Star Ahead of Showdown With No. 5 Indiana

No. 4 Ohio State looks to continue its unbeaten Big Ten run as the Buckeyes head to Bloomington to face No. 5 Indiana. However, they will have to do it without one of their best players.

Ohio State ruled out offensive lineman Austin Siereveld. Siereveld is one of the Buckeyes’ best offensive linemen and can play tackle or guard.

Siereveld has played both right guard and right tackle this season for Ohio State and primarily played right tackle because Phillip Daniels was out for four games with a lower-body injury.

Ohio State missed Siereveld in its Week 6 win over Maryland, and head coach Ryan Day called it a “non-football-related issue.”

Daniels Should Be Back for Ohio State This Week

Even though Siereveld will miss the game, it sounds like Ohio State will get Daniels back. Head coach Ryan Day expects Daniels to be back this week.

“Ryan Day expects Philip Daniels to be back this week against Indiana. Says Daniels will have a full day of practice today,” Dan Hope wrote Tuesday on X.

Ohio State getting Daniels back is big because no team wants to enter a matchup without two of its star offensive linemen, especially against one of the best teams in the country.

Daniels transferred to Ohio State last season after playing for Minnesota, and he appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes.

Daniels started Ohio State’s first two games this season, against Ball State in Week 1 and Texas in Week 2. However, he got hurt in the loss to the Longhorns and hasn’t played since.

Ohio State Ruled Out Ja’Kobi Jackson

Siereveld isn’t the only key offensive player missing the game; running back Ja’Kobi Jackson has also been ruled out. Jackson took over a primary backfield role this season after transferring from Florida. He has accumulated 354 rushing yards on 59 attempts and scored six touchdowns this season.

With Jackson out, sophomore running back Bo Jackson will step in; he was Ohio State’s main running back last season. Bo Jackson has 460 rushing yards on 89 carries and four touchdowns this season.