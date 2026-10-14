College GameDay Skips Ohio State-Indiana Rematch for Unbeaten Top 10 Showdown

Ohio State vs. Indiana is easily the headline matchup of Week 7, yet ESPN is dragging its signature ‘College GameDay’ pregame set across the country instead of heading to Bloomington.

Instead, Week 7’s College GameDay is headed to Provo, Utah for another Top-10 matchup between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 8 BYU on Oct. 17.

Any other day, and ESPN wouldn’t have passed on a historic matchup like that. It is the 2025 Big 10 title game rematch after all. Curt Cignetti is also running on a really hot 22-game winning streak, and that alone would have given the ESPN crew plenty of pre-game content.

And Utah isn’t even their favorite spot over the decades. In fact, they’ve only ever visited there once. Oct. 24, 2009.

It looks completely irrational on paper, but anyone paying attention to TV contracts saw this move coming a mile away.

Why did ESPN College GameDay Pick BYU vs. Notre Dame Over Ohio State Vs. Indiana?

The rationale isn’t about local atmosphere or host-city passion; it comes down to simple network real estate. FOX holds the broadcast rights for the Big Ten showdown, anchoring its own pregame coverage in Bloomington for the noon window.

ESPN was never going to spend three hours hyping up a matchup that directly drives ratings to a rival network’s marquee broadcast.

By pivoting to LaVell Edwards Stadium, Bristol keeps every eyeball locked onto its own ecosystem. BYU hasn’t hosted the traveling roadshow since 2009, giving the network a starved fanbase to market ahead of its own primetime ABC broadcast.

It’s an existential spot for Marcus Freeman’s Irish, who are playing without a postseason safety net, while the unbeaten Cougars get a stage to validate their Big 12 standing. Bristol chose self-preservation and network over the biggest game on the board.

What Time Does College GameDay Start?

Not that the BYU-Notre Dame matchup won’t have any less hype. Quite the opposite. It sits in the same top 5 matchup slate as Ohio State-Indiana.

No. 8 BYU isn’t backing into this spotlight. The Cougars are sitting at 5–0 after choking out Iowa State 24–10, while No. 3 Notre Dame rolled into town fresh off a 58–7 annihilation of Stanford. Both rosters are unblemished, turning Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium into a de facto playoff eliminator.

The historical weight makes the location choice impossible to argue against. This marks the first-ever top-10 showdown played inside Provo, and it brings the highest-ranked visitor to LaVell Edwards Stadium since No. 1 USC rolled through in 2004.

When a fanbase has waited seventeen years since the traveling circus last set up camp on campus, the atmosphere practically writes its own script. Bristol didn’t skip out on the Big Ten—they cashed in on a rare, high-altitude collision that carries just as much weight and twice the historical grudge.

The show airs Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (9 a.m. – noon ET/6 a.m. – 9 a.m. PT) on ESPN, ESPNU, Disney+ and the ESPN App.

Rece Davis is at the helm for his 12th season, joined at the desk by “GameDay” analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban. College football insider Pete Thamel, college football analyst “Stanford Steve” Coughlin, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims round out the “GameDay” cast for the 2026 college football season.