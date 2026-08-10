Ohio State QB Julian Sayin diminished by Opposing Big Ten Coach and ESPN

“In the games that we played, there wasn’t much that I saw from Sayin, other than he just ran the offense very well.”

This is what one rival coach in the Big Ten told ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who himself stated that “didn’t have game-manager numbers but had that feel at times for an Ohio State team that relied on a historically elite defense.”

This comes after a season in which the Ohio State QB was named as a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 3,610 yards, 32 TD and 8 INT. The 77% completions from Sayin also broke the all-time Big Ten single season record.

Both Rittenberg and the rival coach looked at his interceptions as the rallying cry of Sayin not being able to see the field well enough.

Three of the eight interceptions thrown by Sayin came in the two biggest games for the Buckeyes. Both turned out to be losses as these errors came in the Big Ten title game against Indiana and the playoff quarterfinals against the Miami Hurricanes.

Rittenberg did note that Sayin has taken it upon himself to bulk up to 208 pounds this off season. With much of this bulk being added to the upper body to become more durable. But he also notes that the tape is now out on Sayin and opposing teams will know how to challenge him.

Even with this added bulk, a Big Ten defensive coordinator added “He’s not a very big guy, I do like the way he manages the game and throws it. The way they use him, he’s been pretty unwilling to run. He’s a good athlete, but you want to try to get him out where he doesn’t want to be.”

The thoughts of Rittenberg are shared or influenced by what he has heard from opposing coaches. If Sayin can show his progression in year two as a starter, Ohio State, who is currently the betting favorite for the National Championship, will succeed on these odds. If Sayin does not progress to the level needed, Ohio State, who will be playing with an excellent but not elite defense, has the chance to go out early in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

With all the consternation surrounding college football and not being able to build a deep roster in the days of NIL, having a talented QB is one of the main differentiators between a great team and a championship team.

Will Howard, a transfer who played better with the Buckeyes then he had ever done with Kansas State, led Ohio State to the title in 2024. In 2025, it was Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza who led Indiana to the title. With Sayin having the same talent but, entering his third year in the Ohio State and Ryan Day system, This is his chance to prove Rittenberg and opposing coaches wrong.