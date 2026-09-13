Ryan Day Attempts to Answer for Ohio State’s Collapse to Texas

A game that appeared to well in hand throughout most of the night ended in a loss for Ohio State. And while enduring tons of backlash from fans and media, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day had to answer for his team’s fourth quarter collapse to Texas.

Ryan Day Takes Accountability for Blowing Game to Texas

“I think today we really played well for three quarters and then didn’t play well enough in the fourth quarter. That’s the bottom line,” said a distraught Day to reporters.

“I thought we had them on the ropes and didn’t finish. So we gotta go back and figure out why that was,” he added.

Day admitted “this one hurts” as well. He then reiterated that he knows they have to win the fourth quarter, especially on the road.

Day is Unsure What Happened to His Team in the 4th Quarter

“I can’t sit here and tell you I know why that happened, but we all gotta take accountability and get this thing corrected and fixed moving forward.”

But no matter what Days said, it wasn’t going to make any Ohio State fan feel better about squandering a 24-3 lead after three quarters of play. Because with the loss, albeit to a quality non conference opponent in Texas, who entered the game ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press’ poll, the Buckeyes are headed for a drop from the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

Day’s Job Could Be on the Line

Even with the loss, Ohio State won most statistical team categories across the board. The Buckeyes racked up 372 total yards to 336 by the Longhorns. Ohio State put up 278 passing yards to just 196 by Texas. Ohio State committed one fewer turnover, granted did lose the time of possession battle.

And now with a long season still ahead, Day’s seat has reached a warm temperature as he faces pressure to run the table or reach the College Football Playoff as the Big Ten champions. Day, 47, has 83 wins, two conference titles, a Big Ten Coach of the Year award and the 2024 national championship on his resume, but none of that means anything for many present day Buckeyes fans – they believe he would’ve been out of a job two years ago when Ohio State suffered an upset to their hated rival Michigan, only to be saved by making the College Football Playoff and then lifting the trophy nonetheless, an impossible turn around in a past era of the sport.