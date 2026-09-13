Social Media Erupts as Ohio State Blows 20-Point Lead, Fans Demand Answers

It was going all great for No. 1 Ohio State against No. 4 ranked Texas until the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes led 23-3, then the Longhorns scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 24-23.

Ohio State Fans and Media Personalities Aren’t Happy

Ohio State should’ve never lost, and fans and media personalities took to social media to criticize the Buckeyes for their epic collapse.

“This has been coaching malpractice in terms of time management, clock management, and conservative playcalling from Ohio State in the second half. Then first down with 25 seconds left, run a play that doesn’t even look at the best player in the country. Truly horrendous stuff,” The Athletics’ Sam Vecenie wrote on X.

Ohio State sat on the ball in the second half, rather than be aggressive. The Buckeyes scored only three points in the second half, a major issue they haven’t fixed since last season.

The Buckeyes played three big-time games last season against Texas, Indiana, and Miami, but failed to score more than 14 points in each.

Ohio State hasn’t seemed to get over its offensive issues, and if that continues, it won’t be heading to the playoffs this winter.

“Absolute embarrassment from Ohio State and Ryan Day,” Billy M wrote on X.

“The worst part is that Texas didn’t even look better than Ohio State in the second half. We just stopped trying on offense and defense got tired,” Mr. Ohio wrote on X.

“Complete and utter collapse by Ohio State in this game. Absolute failure in all three phases of the game.An embarassing second half effort for the Buckeyes in a likely loss after leading 23-3,” Land Grant-Holy Land wrote on X.

Ohio State will look to bounce back on Saturday when it takes on Kent State at home.