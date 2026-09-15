SEC Power Threatening to Flip 5-Star Ohio State Commit, But it’s Not Texas

The Texas Longhorns are attempting to add additional wins after knocking off Ohio State. Texas hosted Buckeyes recruiting target Brysen Wright, who now rises as a five-star wide receiver Texas is courting. But OSU now has to worry about five-star commit DJ Jacobs potentially drifting off.

The good news? Texas isn’t the SEC power trying to flip this talent.

But its another SEC heavyweight ranked in the top 10 that hosted Jacobs this past Saturday. All while he’s verbally committed to the Buckeyes.

Recruiting Weekend Report Involving Ohio State Commit

Chad Simmons of Rivals revealed Jacobs took in Athens, visiting the Georgia Bulldogs during the weekend of Sept. 12.

“There may not have been a more interesting visitor in Athens than DJ Jacobs. The five-star 2027 EDGE out of Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity is committed to Ohio State, and the Buckeyes remain in a strong position. But Georgia hasn’t stopped recruiting one of the premier prospects in its backyard,” Simmons wrote Tuesday.

The recruiting insider added: “Jacobs returned Saturday with his family, including his younger brother, four-star 2028 defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs. The family has always said that each visit not to Columbus will be about the younger Jacobs, but the Ohio State commit still communicates with the Bulldogs.”

There’s an added twist to Jacobs and Georgia’s interest.

How Family Could Persuade DJ Jacobs

Simmons revealed that Jacobs comes from a family of past Georgia alums.

His mom and dad attended Georgia. Furthermore, his father lined up for the Bulldogs from 1999 to 2002 during a time Jim Donnan and Mark Richt led the Bulldogs (Richt coached the latter two seasons David Jacobs was there).

Family ties always plays a big part in a recruit’s decision. Some choose to add their own legacy at a place where family members poured into a powerhouse program. Others attempt to blaze their own path, though.

So Jacobs looks like he’s got a big decision to make soon. But already has Ohio State fans who follow recruiting on high alert. Especially amid the Buckeyes’ stunning collapse against the newest No. 1 ranked team Texas.

Simmons, though, remains confident OSU can hang onto Jacobs even after the devastating loss. Yet Georgia has successfully won over blue chip recruits plenty of times especially in the new era of recruiting. Head coach Kirby Smart is masterful at closing off recruiting sales. The Roswell, Georgia native Jacobs brings the imposing size and speed/strength combination to mirror past Bulldog defenders who thrived on the edge.

Ohio State Attempting to Raid one SEC Power

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are aiming to make up for the Texas loss in a big way. And not limited to taking it out on Kent State this Saturday.

Benjamin Wolk of 247Sports reports that OSU is targeting a notable SEC running back commit: Running back Nigel Newkirk, currently committed to Alabama.

“The Buckeyes never lost contact, but they revved it back up after missing on David Gabriel Georges earlier in the summer,” Wolk said.

So now there’s this other flip attempt to monitor.