Oklahoma’s $3 Million John Mateer Investment Under Fire After Michigan Loss

The Oklahoma Sooners entered Saturday’s trip to Michigan with John Mateer carrying another season of major expectations. They left Ann Arbor with their first loss — and plenty of questions about their highly paid quarterback.

No. 11 Oklahoma fell 17-10 to Michigan after Mateer completed just 17 of 33 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 45 rushing yards on 13 carries, but the Sooners managed only 10 points after scoring 51 in their season opener against UTEP.

For a quarterback whose NIL package has been reported at roughly $3 million since coming to Norman, his performance immediately drew attention.

John Mateer Struggles as Oklahoma Falls to Michigan

Mateer and the Sooners were shut out in the first half and trailed 10-0 before finally breaking through on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mackenzie Alleyne in the third quarter.

Oklahoma later tied the game at 10 with a 34-yard Tate Sandell field goal, but the momentum didn’t last.

Mateer’s biggest mistake came with the game tied and less than nine minutes remaining. On first-and-10 from Oklahoma’s 15-yard line, he was intercepted by Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill, who returned the ball 24 yards to the Sooners’ 6.

Michigan needed only two plays to capitalize. Jordan Marshall scored from 1 yard out to give the Wolverines the 17-10 lead they never surrendered.

Oklahoma got two more possessions. The first ended after the Sooners failed to convert fourth-and-11. Their final possession ended with three straight Mateer incompletions, including a fourth-and-7 throw intended for Rocky Beers.

Big Ten Network also highlighted Nate Marshall getting to Mateer as Michigan’s defense continued making life difficult for the Oklahoma quarterback.

Mateer finished with 234 total yards, but Oklahoma averaged only 4.1 yards per play and went 5-of-15 on third down.

John Mateer’s $3 Million Price Tag Draws Reaction

The frustration hit quickly on social media.

CBS Sports’ Bud Elliott was among those reacting to Mateer’s performance as Oklahoma’s offense struggled to find any rhythm against Michigan.

SoonerScoop’s George Stoia III also weighed in.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel added his own reaction, comparing Mateer to his Michigan counterpart, Bryce Underwood.

The criticism is only going to be amplified by what Oklahoma has invested in Mateer.

When Mateer transferred from Washington State after the 2024 season, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that he agreed to an NIL package worth around $3 million. SoonerScoop later clarified that figure covered two seasons if Mateer returned for 2026, which he ultimately did.

The NIL Standard currently estimates Mateer’s annual NIL value at $3 million, the highest figure on Oklahoma’s roster. Those valuations are estimates rather than disclosed school payments, but they show the financial expectations attached to the Sooners quarterback.

Mateer returned for 2026 after throwing for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, when Oklahoma reached the College Football Playoff.

He opened this season by throwing three touchdowns in a 51-0 win over UTEP.

Michigan proved to be a much tougher test.

For Oklahoma, the concern isn’t simply that Mateer had an uneven afternoon. It’s that the Sooners invested heavily in a veteran quarterback to help them win games exactly like this one.

Instead, Michigan walked away 2-0 while Oklahoma left the Big House with its first loss and Mateer again at the center of the conversation.