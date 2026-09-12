Oklahoma Gets Bad News After 17-10 Loss to Michigan

The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners walked into Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon and didn’t leave with the result they hoped against Michigan.

Michigan won 17-10, and although it was a non-conference game, it took a major hit to Oklahoma’s playoff chances.

During the Oregon vs. Oklahoma State game on ESPN, the network showed highlights of Oklahoma’s loss to Michigan and flashed that the Sooners now have only a 13% chance to make the playoffs.

Oklahoma Has a Tough SEC Schedule

The Sooners still have to travel to play Georgia, compete in a neutral-site game against Texas, and host both Ole Miss and Texas A&M. These matchups could result in two losses, which may hurt their chances of making the 12-team College Football playoffs for the second straight season.

It was notable that Oklahoma lost to Michigan, especially after the Wolverines nearly lost to Western Michigan in Week 1. Michigan beat Western Michigan only because officials put one second back on the game clock, allowing Bryce Underwood to throw a Hail Mary to win 13-12.

Oklahoma showed up at the “Big House” and should’ve controlled Michigan, but now this loss could hurt the Sooners for the rest of the season.

The Sooners need to find a way to lose only one SEC game, but the odds are against them. Oklahoma still has one of the best defenses in the country, but its offense will face challenges this season.

Quarterback John Mateer had a tough afternoon, finishing 17-for-33 for 189 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 45 yards.