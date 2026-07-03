Eli Manning Puts ‘Dramatic’ Lane Kiffin on Blast Ahead of Ole Miss-LSU

Eli Manning is still holding his grudges against Lane Kiffin for abandoning Ole Miss in the middle of their first-ever College Football Playoff run last season, just like every Rebel fan.

Talking to the media over the weekend at the Manning Passing Academy in Oxford, Manning made it clear that he’s not burying the hatchet with Kiffin anytime soon. Not until he visits Oxford on September 19 for the most-anticipated game of the season, Ole Miss vs. LSU.

Subtly throwing his dig at the LSU coach, Manning started by showing his gratitude for the six seasons Kiffin coached Ole Miss, before calling his exit dramatic.

“It was a great season last year for Ole Miss,” Manning told the media. “And then a lot of drama through the playoffs with the coaches and Kiffin leaving. So I think you know we’re excited about the program and thankful for Lane and what he did for growing Ole Miss and building that program to where it is today, and we’ve got to continue that.”

Eli Manning Warns Lane Kiffin about Ole Miss vs. LSU

Kiffin’s recent comments about the Ole Miss stadium being “half-empty” turned the already heated temperature up to a boil in the showdown.

Pete Golding, Ole Miss players, and everyone thrashed him for the comments, and the Magnolia Bowl got a lot more intense, just like every other deep-rooted rivalry in college football.

Manning wanted to chip in his warning to Kiffin, asking him not to underestimate Oxford’s preparations for welcoming him in any way.

“Obviously, you know Ole Miss fans will have that game marked when LSU comes to town. We’ll be watching it,” Manning added.

The last time Kiffin went to Tennessee, the only other program that comes close to sharing the feeling of revenge against Kiffin as Ole Miss, he was greeted with flying golf balls and mustard bottles.

What the Vaught-Hemingway has in store for him is the thing everyone, including the Vols fans, is waiting to know.

Eli Manning Has Been Trolling Kiffin

This wasn’t the first time Manning ripped into Kiffin either. A few weeks after his jump to LSU, Kiffin shared how Ole Miss fans “tried to run him off the road on the way to the airport.”

When he was asked about it, Manning replied with a sly- tounge-in-cheek “opps.”

That single-word reply laid the tracks for the exact environment Kiffin is walking into this season.

By keeping the hit stick loaded long after the breakup, Manning ensured that the bad blood never had a chance to cool down.

Now, with LSU finally scheduled to roll into Oxford in less than three months, all the trolling has set the stage for one of the most volatile, high-stakes reunions/rivalries college football has seen in years.