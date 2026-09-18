Nick Saban Offers Stirring Idea to Ole Miss Before Facing LSU

Nick Saban knows all about hostile environments in the SEC, having experienced it at both LSU and Alabama. Yet Saturday’s Tigers at Ole Miss showdown features new levels of hostility because of his former assistant Lane Kiffin returning to Oxford.

Yet the former LSU national champion Saban offered a stirring idea for the home team.

Kiffin’s return isn’t the only headline grabbing angle for this top 10 SEC showdown. The health of quarterback Sam Leavitt rises as the second-biggest topic too.

Leavitt mysteriously appeared on the injury report and is listed as “doubtful” for Saturday. So Saban offered this advice for Ole Miss.

What Nick Saban Offered

The legendary head coach blasted the thought of Leavitt missing this game during his Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“If I was a betting man, I would say there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Sam Leavitt,” Saban said. “So, I would be psychologically telling the defensive players that this doesn’t matter.”

Saban then delivered some advice on how he’d handle this if he’s leading out the Rebels.

“‘Sam Leavitt is going to play, he’s going to be the best, we’ve got to stop him. Don’t lose your edge because you think he’s not going to play.’ And then he shows up and plays and it’s a downer,” Saban said.

Saban lands in the population of believing Leavitt will “100 percent” play on Saturday.

Looking at if LSU Rolls Out 2 Quarterbacks

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding also faces the man who hired him on the Rebels staff. All before Golding took over as head coach following Kiffin’s sudden exit.

Saban is encouraging Golding to prepare for Leavitt anyway. But LSU could also roll out two quarterbacks to confuse Ole Miss.

That said, Elon transfer Landen Clark could see snaps too. Especially if Leavitt’s reported injury is serious. Yet Clark hands Kiffin an additional offensive wrinkle anyway.

The 6-foot passer brings a dual-threat presence to the Tigers. He racked up 614 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns last season before his LSU transfer. Kiffin has rolled out QBs who damaged defenses with their arm and legs before, a la Ole Miss returning starter Trinidad Chambliss.

How Psychology Determines LSU vs. Ole Miss Winner

LSU got away with leaning into its athletes to create the Tigers’ first two routs. The Tigers proved they had the better talent on their side for Clemson and Louisiana Tech.

But mind games are going to be present inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Which does include LSU twisting the brains of Ole Miss involving Leavitt’s status.

Yet also, how Kiffin handles the rabid and raucous crowd will be a center of focus. Ole Miss fans will try to get inside his head for all four quarters.

Finally, this game comes down to who’s more brilliantly strategic between Kiffin and Golding. Kiffin earns a reputation of making aggressive play calls to rattle defenses. Golding, however, rolls with unexpected coverage disguises that opens the door for pass rushers to attack from unexpected angles.

Saban still offered a past assistant of his advice on how to approach this game. But it wasn’t for Kiffin.