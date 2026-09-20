Ole Miss Sends LSU, Lane Kiffin Home With Brutal Parting Shot

Ole Miss had waited nearly 10 months for Lane Kiffin to return to Oxford. Once the Rebels finished beating their former coach, they made sure LSU heard one final message on the way out.

No. 8 Ole Miss beat No. 7 LSU 32-24 on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, handing Kiffin his first loss as Tigers coach and giving the Rebels another win in the Magnolia Bowl.

Then came the parting shot.

As LSU prepared to leave the field, the Rebels played Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge” over the stadium speakers, borrowing one of the Tigers’ most recognizable game-day traditions to send Kiffin and his new team home.

Ole Miss Trolls LSU With ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted about the troll job soon after the game ended.

“Ole Miss win comes with a classic troll — they play Callin’ Baton Rouge to send LSU back home.”

On3’s Brett McMurphy confirmed the song choice playing through Oxford.

“Ole Miss blasting Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

There wasn’t much subtlety to the selection.

The song “Callin’ Baton Rouge” is played before every home game in Tiger Stadium, where fans rise, clap and sing along before kickoff.

The Rebels turning that tradition against LSU carried an extra layer because of who was walking out of the opposing locker room.

Kiffin spent six seasons at Ole Miss before leaving for LSU after the 2025 regular season, a departure that came before the Rebels’ College Football Playoff run and created months of bitterness in Oxford.

His return became one of the most anticipated games of the young college football season. Ole Miss fans spent Saturday reminding Kiffin how they felt, from signs around the Grove to loud boos inside the stadium.

The Rebels got the last word on the scoreboard, too.

Last year, Ole Miss beat LSU 24-19 with Kiffin still leading the Rebels. He finished his six seasons in Oxford with a 55-19 record.

Ole Miss Spoils Lane Kiffin’s Return to Oxford

Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead before LSU made a serious second-half push.

The Tigers scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and eventually tied the game at 24 on a field goal with 11:23 remaining. Ole Miss finally answered with a Trinidad Chambliss’ 14-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion to make it 32-24.

Chambliss finished 33-of-48 passing for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ole Miss outgained LSU 426-330 despite the Tigers controlling the ball for slightly more than 30 minutes.

LSU still had an opportunity to force overtime late.

Sam Leavitt drove the Tigers inside the Ole Miss 10-yard line in the final two minutes, but his pass with 1:03 remaining was intercepted by Jaden Braxton in the end zone. Ole Miss took two knees from there.

Leavitt finished 16-of-27 for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception while adding 63 rushing yards and another score.

The win moved the Rebels to 3-0 and dropped LSU to 2-1, but the circumstances made this one mean considerably more in Oxford.

Kiffin left Ole Miss for Baton Rouge.

On Saturday night, the Rebels made sure “Callin’ Baton Rouge” followed him there.