Ole Miss Star Trinidad Chambliss Sends Powerful Message Beyond Football

Trinidad Chambliss had plenty of reasons to talk about football after one of the biggest wins of his Ole Miss career. The Rebels had just beaten No. 7 LSU 32-24, Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and his fourth-quarter rushing score helped finish off an emotional night in Oxford.

Yet when the Ole Miss quarterback stepped to the podium afterward, the message written across his shirt pointed toward something he considers bigger than anything that happened between the sidelines.

Chambliss wore a shirt that read, “Jesus Won.” When a reporter asked what those words meant to him, the quarterback did not hesitate to explain the perspective behind them. His answer turned a football press conference into something considerably more personal.

“Regardless of the situation, I just give thanks to Jesus Christ,” Chambliss said. “I know times can be tough for some people in their lives. You just have to remind yourself that Jesus won. Give thanks in every situation that you encounter, and there will always be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Trinidad Chambliss’ Message Comes After One of His Biggest Wins

The timing made Chambliss’ comments especially meaningful. Ole Miss had watched a 24-7 halftime advantage disappear as LSU battled back to tie the game at 24 in the fourth quarter. Chambliss then responded by leading a 13-play, 75-yard drive and scoring on a 14-yard run to put the Rebels back in front for good.

He finished 33-of-48 passing for 363 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while extending his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 16. The victory moved Ole Miss to 3-0 and extended its home winning streak to 14 games. It also helped push the Rebels to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25.

Those numbers are becoming difficult for the rest of college football to ignore. Still, Chambliss’ postgame message made clear that statistics and rankings are not the only things shaping his perspective.

Faith Has Long Been Part of Chambliss’ Story

This was not the first time Chambliss has publicly connected his football journey to his Christian faith. He spoke openly about his belief in Jesus Christ during his breakout 2025 season, when his rise from Division II transfer to Ole Miss starter became one of college football’s more unexpected stories.

Now the spotlight has only grown brighter. Chambliss is quarterbacking an undefeated SEC contender, just delivered against a top-10 opponent and is generating national attention with every performance. Yet after all of that, his message was not about rankings, awards or proving anyone wrong.

It was two words across his chest.

“Jesus Won.”

For Chambliss, the biggest victory of the night apparently had nothing to do with the scoreboard.