Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Makes Assertive Statement After LSU Win

The #8 Ole Miss Rebels are victorious in a bitter battle with the #7 Louisiana State Tigers in Oxford, Mississippi.

The weight of this matchup is months in the making, as current LSU coach Lane Kiffin moved on from Ole Miss before the school’s College Football Playoff run to move to the Tigers.

While LSU did make a late rally in the contest, the Ole Miss defense stood tall on the final drive to win 32-24. The major conductor to the victory was none other than Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss. The sixth-year quarterback spoke to ESPN’s Holly Rowe following the game, making a bold (and controversial) statement in the process.

Chambliss Makes Bold Statement After Taking Down LSU

Chambliss left no stone unturned in allowing his excitement to take over during the interview with Rowe.

His parting statement is the strongest – and most divisive – part of the exchange.

“Hotty f—– Toddy!”

Emphatically supporting the home crowd (and fanbase) is important. Chambliss and Ole Miss are coming off of months of being on an emotional roller coaster. The win over Kiffin has to be wildly rewarding.

However, the statement is drawing a divided response. Ole Miss faithful is certainly riding on a high behind a Heisman Trophy contender, while critics are pointing out the boisterous nature of the statement.

Regardless, Ole Miss is now 3-0 with a pair of wins over top 25 foes.

What Rest of Season Spells for Ole Miss

The Rebels are seemingly in a strong position to return to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

As aforementioned, Ole Miss is now 3-0 on the year, coming off of two top 25 wins in the process. Head coach Pete Golding is doing an exceptional job of keeping his team prepared, but the job isn’t done.

While the team faces several upcoming games against competition that isn’t ranked (Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn Wofford, Mississippi State), challenges still await.

Under the assumption that Ole Miss comes out on top in these five matchups, their season comes down to four contests.

The matchups are directly below.

Oct. 17 Vs. (20) Missouri

Oct. 24 @ (1) Texas

Nov. 7 Vs. (2) Georgia

Nov. 14 @ (24) Oklahoma

The Oklahoma and Missouri contests come with their sets of challenges. Missouri in particular is a test, as Tigers QB Austin Simmons is a former member of Ole Miss. The Rebels are ultimately likely to win each of these matchups.

This means the season comes down to the games against Texas and Georgia in this scenario. A 10-win Rebels team is a likely shoe-in to make the playoff again, but more goes into this in a title pursuit.

If Ole Miss loses to both Texas and Georgia, the path to an SEC championship narrows significantly. This takes away the chance to earn a first round BYE in the CFP, in turn setting the Rebels up for a challenging first-round matchup.

The program’s championship aspirations likely rest in winning one of these two games.