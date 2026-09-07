Ole Miss Coach Pete Golding Delivers Honest Take on LSU Ahead of Showdown

The 9th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are heading into week two with a 1-0 record.

Ole Miss’ 41-38 triumph over #24 Louisville is a prime example of the resilience that the program is making commonplace. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss put together an exceptional second half in the face of conflict. Golding made many correct game management calls late in the game. The Ole Miss playmakers are proving to be reliable – eve one game into the season.

Now, Ole Miss is shifting their focus to the Louisiana State Tigers.

Golding Gives Honest Opinion on LSU

Golding opened up about watching LSU’s dominant 51-10 victory over Clemson on Saturday following Monday’s win.

From On3’s Pete Nakos.

“I thought it was a good football team… thought they played really good on defense and had some really good players up front. I think they are what everybody thought they were going to be.”

This game is perhaps the most anticipated of the entire 2026 season. Lane Kiffin is making his return to Oxford after a messy exit last November. While a number of players and coaches are now with him at LSU, there are multiple that are sticking with Golding and Ole Miss.

The tensity is going to be palpable in the air, but the on-filed matchup is what will end up doing the talking.

LSU’s defense looks much sharper in comparison to Ole Miss, as LB Whitt Weeks is leading the charge. LSU’s offense is coming off of a more consistent performance as well, with QB Sam Leavitt looking the part in his first start for the program.

Ole Miss has their own personnel that will give LSU fits. Chambliss is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation – particularly in the clutch. Beyond Chambliss, Kewan Lacy is among the best running backs in all of college football in his own right.

Wide receiver Deuce Alexander is coming into his own as well, with a 159-yard, two touchdown showing in game one in a display of his growth.

Ole Miss-LSU is War of Attrition

The revamping of LSU in 2026 is instantly making this one of the highest quality battles of the early college football slate.

Beyond the coaching rivalry are two teams that are relatively even on paper. While Ole Miss is coming off of a less-than-ideal performance in the secondary, the defense looks to be quality on paper. LSU, on the other hand, physically imposed themselves on Clemson for nearly the entire 60-minute game.

Ole Miss’ defense has the upside, while LSU’s defense is already proving to be a unit worth reckoning. This will create more challenges for the Rebels in comparison to the Tigers, but both will certainly have opportunities to take control of the game.

Ultimately, this battle has an opportunity to define both Ole Miss’ and LSU’s seasons. Both programs are playing a litany of high-profile games in October and November, so this is the first real litmus test.

Until then, Ole Miss is facing Charlotte in Oxford this Saturday.