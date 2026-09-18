Pete Golding Reveals How he Played Off Ole Miss/LSU Injury Report From Lane Kiffin

The head coach mind games have launched already between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers. Pete Golding leads the former against ex-Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who already has a hostile environment awaiting him in Oxford. But Kiffin’s return isn’t the only headline grabber ahead of the Saturday SEC showcase game.

So is the injury report, which plastered LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt’s name on there.

Leavitt is listed as “doubtful” ahead of the contest. Yet most fans and analysts, even ESPN commentator and LSU/Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban, aren’t buying Leavitt’s status.

But how does Golding feel about Levitt’s name on the list? He dropped a humorous take on The Pat McAfee Show.

How Pete Golding Played Off on Injury Report

Count Golding as one who doesn’t believe Leavitt will sit this one out.

He even revealed a brief text message exchange between he and Kiffin.

“I got the text before the report went out, from Lane. ‘Hey, our quarterback’s out.’ Yeah, buddy, I bet he is,” Golding responded, which drew laughs on set.

But here’s another reason why Golding isn’t buying the injury report.

“I’ve been around here a lot of Wednesdays with you, man, for three-and-a-half years,” Golding stated, reflecting back on the time both were at Ole Miss together. He even added a story how one past injury report somehow listed 42 guys on there.

Pete Golding Sends 3-Word Message

Golding was humorous but reflective ahead of the highly-anticipated top 10 contest. He also shared some positive experiences from his time with Kiffin in Oxford.

But again, the focus centered on the reported sore shoulder of Leavitt. To which Golding still believes won’t deter him from playing. Golding later dropped this three-word message directed at Kiffin.

“See you Saturday,” Golding said via McAfee’s show.

He also added a “good luck to Sam” message that went toward LSU’s projected starter behind center.

Tensions Building Ahead of LSU at Ole Miss

So Friday’s session with Golding drew laughs and trips down memory lane. But the journey to reach this matchup became a contentious one.

Kiffin is vilified now in Oxford for how he left Ole Miss. The Tigers head coach put together a season for the ages with the Rebels which sparked College Football Playoff chatter. Yet Kiffin never turned down LSU’s coaching offer, ultimately accepting the gig in Nov. 2025.

Kiffin tried to see if he could coach the Rebels through the postseason, in the name of leaving Oxford on good terms. But Ole Miss fans and the CFB nation saw it more as Kiffin leaving for a bitter longtime rival. Hence why Saturday’s contest will become filled with fans spewing their disdain toward LSU and its new coaching leader.