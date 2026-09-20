Trinidad Chambliss Predicted to Replace Polarizing $230 Million QB in NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’s NFL draft buzz continues to rise as the star is out to spoil LSU head coach Lane Kiffin’s not-so-friendly homecoming in Oxford. Chambliss was nearly forced to enter the 2026 NFL draft before being granted an extra year of college football eligibility.

Chambliss gets an added year of experience as an SEC starting quarterback. The Ole Miss star is widely projected to be a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

The question is just how high Chambliss can climb up NFL draft boards in the coming months. There is one team who Chambliss is predicted to join the most in the latest NFL mock drafts, per NFL Mock Draft Database, and it is the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what you need to know about Chambliss’ latest NFL draft projections.

Trinidad Chambliss’ NFL Draft Projections: Mocks Widely Predict Ole Miss QB Will Join Browns

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Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo is among those who predicts the Browns will draft Chambliss. Melo’s latest NFL mock draft has the Browns selecting Chambliss with the No. 32 pick.

“Earlier in this mock, the Browns chose No. 4 overall and missed out on Manning, Moore, and Carr. General manager Andrew Berry may have to get creative to find his quarterback solution,” Melo wrote in a September 7, mock draft. “They own the Los Angeles Rams‘ first-round pick (from the Myles Garrett trade).

“It appears destined to land in the 28-32 range, where prospects like Trinidad Chambliss could ultimately fall. Chambliss is a non-traditional prospect due to age (25) and a lack of desired measurables, but he’s a certified playmaker.”

Trinidad Chambliss Predicted to Replace Browns QB Deshaun Watson in NFL Draft

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The Browns have Deshaun Watson, but it would be a surprise if the polarizing star is able to hold onto the QB1 job for the remainder of the season. Watson is in the final season of a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

Cleveland would love a do-over on the disastrous trade for Watson, but all the Browns can do now is hit the reset button. Chambliss makes a lot of sense, but Cleveland may need to select him a lot sooner than No. 32 to have a chance at landing the quarterback.

How Tall Is Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss?

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Ahead of the 2027 NFL draft, the main concerns about Chambliss are his height and limited sample size as an FBS starting quarterback. Chambliss is listed at 6-foot tall and 205 pounds.

The Ringer’s Todd McShay is much more bullish on Chambliss, who projects the Arizona Cardinals will select the Ole Miss signal-caller with the No. 3 overall pick.

“Jacoby Brissett is off to a strong start, and Carson Beck showed promise in camp, but Chambliss is different—and he would excel in Mike LaFleur’s offense,” McShay detailed. “Chambliss lacks ideal height, but he compensates for that with a quick mind, an explosive release, a strong arm, and a fearless playing style.

“He can attack tight windows from the pocket and becomes especially dangerous when improvising outside of it,” McShay added.

“Learning to take something off the football when necessary will be the next step in his development, but there’s no other quarterback in this class with Chambliss’s combination of talent, charisma, and big-game chops.”