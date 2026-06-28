Trinidad Chambliss Torches Lane Kiffin Over Controversial Comments on Ole Miss

During his switch to LSU, Lane Kiffin made sure to burn down every bridge on his way out. And even after that, his subtle digs at Ole Miss rarely ever stopped. Even the Rebels’ new head coach, Pete Golding, rarely the guy to address any of the field drama on the podium, called out Kiffin a couple of times.
But Kiffin’s latest comments blew up for a completely different reason. Speaking with Vanity Fair, the new LSU head coach claimed that a lack of campus diversity made recruiting Black players to Ole Miss incredibly difficult, even alleging that families explicitly told him they wouldn’t let their kids move to Oxford.
Trinidad Chambliss Fires Back at Lane Kiffin’s Controversial Comments
“Me, personally, I don’t agree,” Chambliss said about Kiffin’s comments, per ESPN.
“I don’t think that what he said was truthful. The Oxford community is nothing but love, and they care about their people no matter what they look like: brown, black, purple, yellow — you know what I mean?”
Kiffin coached Ole Miss for six seasons before announcing his decision to flip to LSU when the Rebels were in the middle of their first-ever College Football Playoff run in program history.
During his time in Oxford, Kiffin drafted several exceptional players like Trinidad Chambliss, who is now considered the top returning QB in 2026, Kewan Lacy, one of the Top 5 – if not the Top 3 running backs this season, and even former Rebels QB Jaxson Dart, who is making history in the NFL right from his rookie season.
There was no shortage of talent under Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Kiffin’s Comments Even Invited Potential Punishments
However, during his interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin believes questions from family members of prospects became easier in Baton Rouge.
According to him, recruits at Ole Miss would tell him, “Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.”
“That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” he added about LSU.
The fallout from the interview has escalated far beyond a simple war of words to a point where even Kiffin himself had to defend his words.
“People don’t read the actual words I used in the article,” Kiffin told USA TODAY Sports. “I said, ‘A parent said.’ That’s not me saying it as my opinion.”
Potential sanctions and even punishments are reportedly being considered against the comments. They are yet to announce their decision, that coule potentially include Texas’ Steve Sarkisian over his basket-weaving comments about the Rebels.
Whether the SEC buys that defense remains to be seen. But with Trinidad Chambliss openly calling the comments a lie, Kiffin’s “parent said” excuse is already losing ground in the court of public opinion.
Trinidad Chambliss Torches Lane Kiffin Over Controversial Comments on Ole Miss