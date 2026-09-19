Ole Miss Fans Continue Finding Wilder Ways to Troll Lane Kiffin Before LSU Kickoff

Lane Kiffin is finally back in Oxford. No matter how much security there is, Ole Miss fans have been preparing for this day for months, and are prepared in more ways than one to stick it to their former coach before the actual kickoff.

Unlike a very straightforward Knoxville’s 2021 crowd, Ole Miss fans got incredibly creative this year.

Like stamping a garden hoe with his name. When Jess Sims reminded the fans that they were “supposed to be nice,” the fans simply responded with “Hotty Toddy!”

And all this is not even scratching the surface.

Ole Miss Fans Going All Out in Trolling Lane Kiffin

ESPN’s College GameDay crew is in Oxford for Sep 19. and the crowd is already gathered as usual. And the morning interviews with the ESPN crew gave Kiffin a peek into what is in store for him today.

When Kiffin’s image appeared live on a big screen for an interview on College GameDay, he was instantly greeted with hearty boos from the massive home crowd.

Kiffin’s answers from his interview were barely audible because “F*** Lane Kiffin” chants were already deafening the Grove by then.

Since LSU fans are regularly referred to as “corndogs” (because of the deep-fried aroma at their stadium) by those at rival SEC schools, Ole Miss fans had art of Kiffin riding one like a rodeo cowboy plastered all across the campus.

Plus, makeshift signs of Kiffin as a traitor, with corndogs sticking up his nose and in his mouth, were also scattered across the crowd.

If that was not enough pre-game trolling, they also had a sign that was a direct dig to Kiffin’s sneaky move of listing QB Sam Leavitt as “doubtful” on Wednesday night before ultimately taking his name off the injury report by Friday night.

The sign was a clear dig at Leavitt, with even College GameDay’s official account calling it “doubtful,” poking fun at Kiffin’s sly but flop move.

Ole Miss Preparing as Much Security as They Can for Actual Kickoff

Mississippi state officials are reportedly assembling the state’s largest law enforcement presence ever for a college football game this weekend in Oxford.

Brett Martell of the Beloit Daily News further listed the lengthy security measures for the weekend.

“Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, announced earlier this week that between 65 and 70 troopers and officers from the highway patrol and commercial transportation enforcement division would be in Oxford to “maintain a highly visible and proactive presence through the conclusion of the weekend.” The operation also will include a helicopter and a mobile command center to coordinate surveillance of the scene, not for a specific threat but rather to be proactive,” Martell writes.

“Louisiana State Police were sending 15 officers to work with Mississippi law enforcement, Tindell said, to help ensure safe and efficient transportation and operations for LSU’s traveling party,” he added.

Even Pete Golding has requested the crowd to maintain their Southern hospitality multiple times in this week, and urged them to “not lose that over a game, over a person or anything else like that.”

However, looking at the glimpse that the Oxford crowd already provided in the morning, Kiffin and his LSU team can only imagine and be prepared for the worst by the time the evening kickoff happens.