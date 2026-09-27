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Dante Moore Injury Update Gives Oregon Clear Answer on Season-Ending Concern

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Portland State v Oregon
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EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 18: Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks walks onto the field prior to the game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s injury sparked concerns from college football fans around the country. It appears Moore received some much-needed good news in the latest update on his injury sustained against USC.

With Moore being carted off the field, there was an obvious concern that the star’s season could be in jeopardy. The good news is that Moore does not appear to be dealing with additional injuries aside from the concussion.

A concussion is never “good news,” but it means that once Moore is cleared from concussion protocol, the quarterback can likely take the field again this season.

“Oregon star QB Dante Moore suffered a concussion last night vs. USC but, on a positive note, isn’t believed to have sustained any additional injuries, sources tell me and @chris_hummer for @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz detailed in a September 27, message on X.

“Will go through concussion protocol but is expected back at some point.”

Moore’s status for Oregon’s next game against UCLA on Saturday, October 10, appears in doubt, but overall it is an optimistic update on one of the scarier situations we have seen during the young college football season.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Sounds off on USC for ‘Disgusting Play’ Amid Dante Moore’s Injury

USC v Oregon
GettyEUGENE, OREGON – NOVEMBER 22: CBS sidelines reporter Jenny Dell interviews Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks after the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

If Moore is forced to miss time, Oregon is expected to start Dylan Raiola at quarterback. The Nebraska transfer filled in admirably for Moore while leading the Ducks to a road victory against USC.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was heated after the team’s win over USC. Lanning took jabs at USC and also expressed frustration over the “disgusting play” that knocked Moore out of the game.

“It’s a disgusting play,” Lanning said of the hit, per The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara. “We don’t want to see it happen. It’s disappointing that it happened.

“I’m praying that our player’s healthy, and I’m praying that their player can learn from that situation.”

What Happened to Dante Moore? Is the Oregon QB Okay?

Oregon v USC
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback Dante Moore of the Oregon Ducks is taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half during a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ben Liebenberg/Getty Images)

Moore sustained a scary hit to the head from USC defender Desman Stephens that was later ruled targeting. Stephens was ejected from the game and questions surround whether the USC player could face further discipline from the Big Ten for some of his antics following Moore’s injury.

Additional good news has emerged on Moore as it appears that the quarterback was able to return to Eugene with his Ducks teammates.

“Sources tell @On3 that Oregon QB Dante Moore traveled back to Eugene with the Ducks,” On3’s Pete Nakos detailed on September 27.

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Dante Moore Injury Update Gives Oregon Clear Answer on Season-Ending Concern

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