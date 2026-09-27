Dante Moore Injury Update Gives Oregon Clear Answer on Season-Ending Concern

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s injury sparked concerns from college football fans around the country. It appears Moore received some much-needed good news in the latest update on his injury sustained against USC.

With Moore being carted off the field, there was an obvious concern that the star’s season could be in jeopardy. The good news is that Moore does not appear to be dealing with additional injuries aside from the concussion.

A concussion is never “good news,” but it means that once Moore is cleared from concussion protocol, the quarterback can likely take the field again this season.

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“Oregon star QB Dante Moore suffered a concussion last night vs. USC but, on a positive note, isn’t believed to have sustained any additional injuries, sources tell me and @chris_hummer for @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz detailed in a September 27, message on X.

“Will go through concussion protocol but is expected back at some point.”

Moore’s status for Oregon’s next game against UCLA on Saturday, October 10, appears in doubt, but overall it is an optimistic update on one of the scarier situations we have seen during the young college football season.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Sounds off on USC for ‘Disgusting Play’ Amid Dante Moore’s Injury

If Moore is forced to miss time, Oregon is expected to start Dylan Raiola at quarterback. The Nebraska transfer filled in admirably for Moore while leading the Ducks to a road victory against USC.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was heated after the team’s win over USC. Lanning took jabs at USC and also expressed frustration over the “disgusting play” that knocked Moore out of the game.

“It’s a disgusting play,” Lanning said of the hit, per The Athletic’s Ira Gorawara. “We don’t want to see it happen. It’s disappointing that it happened.

“I’m praying that our player’s healthy, and I’m praying that their player can learn from that situation.”

What Happened to Dante Moore? Is the Oregon QB Okay?

Moore sustained a scary hit to the head from USC defender Desman Stephens that was later ruled targeting. Stephens was ejected from the game and questions surround whether the USC player could face further discipline from the Big Ten for some of his antics following Moore’s injury.

Additional good news has emerged on Moore as it appears that the quarterback was able to return to Eugene with his Ducks teammates.

“Sources tell @On3 that Oregon QB Dante Moore traveled back to Eugene with the Ducks,” On3’s Pete Nakos detailed on September 27.