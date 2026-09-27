Who is Dante Moore’s Backup? Former Nebraska Star Enters After Gruesome Hit

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was taken off the field in an ambulance Saturday following a gruesome hit from a USC defender. The quarterback slid at the end of a long run and took a dirty hit to the head, leading to his scary exit.

Everyone in the college football world is wishing for the best for Moore. The game itself continued on following the injury delay and fans may be wondering who is taking over in relief of Moore.

The answer to that question is a familiar name.

Former Nebraska QB Takes Over for Dante Moore

Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon, content to begin the year behind Moore. He is now being thrust into action following the injury and responded with a touchdown pass to cap off the drive that began with Moore under center.

Raiola’s transfer was a surprising one after he was a two-year starter with the Cornhuskers, going 13-9 over the course of two seasons. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury that cut his 2025 campaign short.

He stands 6-foot-3 and has drawn plenty of national media attention for his apparent willingness to mimic Patrick Mahomes‘ overall look and mannerisms. Potentially taking down USC on the road gives him a chance to create a new reputation as a member of the Ducks.

Thoughts Focused on Dante Moore

Moore could have been a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but opted to return to Oregon in the new NIL era of college football. Obviously, everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery before even thinking about his NFL future.

Moore entered Saturday’s game looking to build his Heisman case after a strong start to the 2026 season. Oregon currently has a 2-1 record, but the 39-31 loss in Week 2 against Oklahoma State seems to fall more on the defense than him. The veteran college quarterback began Saturday with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on the year.

He now gives way to Raiola, who was once considered a quarterback with Heisman potential. A win over USC would be a great start to his Oregon career and would keep the Ducks in the CFP conversation at 3-1.

Ultimately, fans will be waiting to hear an update on Moore following what was a scary and unnecessary hit before focusing on Raiola’s potential with the program.