Oregon’s Dan Lanning Blasts Performance Following Loss to Oklahoma State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks headed into Stillwater on Saturday afternoon and left with a loss to Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State won 39-31 in a huge upset, since the Cowboys lost to Tulsa a week ago and the Ducks are supposed to be one of the best teams in the country.

Oregon didn’t have the best Week 1, as it had to come back from a deficit at home against Boise State. Now, head coach Dan Lanning needs to prepare his players for a tough Big Ten slate.

Dan Lanning Isn’t Happy

Lanning thought the Ducks got their butts kicked the entire game, even though they only lost by eight points.

“The score was closer than it really was, because it really wasn’t close. We got our a— kicked. Lanning said postgame, via GoDucks.com’s Rob Moseley.

Lanning isn’t wrong; Oklahoma State did have 554 total yards, while Oregon only had 281. One reason the score was so close was that Oregon did have two big-time defensive plays.

The Cowboys were driving down the field in the first quarter and reached Oregon’s 10-yard line when Drew Mestemaker threw an interception to Devon Jackson, who returned it for a touchdown.

Mestemaker then threw another interception in the second quarter when he was on his own 15-yard line. Matayo Uiagalelei intercepted the ball and ran it down to the Oklahoma State one-yard line, and on the next play, running back Jordon Davison scored a touchdown.

Those two plays gave the Ducks 14 points, and that is likely the reason why Oregon didn’t get blown out.

No part of Oregon’s team played well on Saturday, and Lanning didn’t see any rhythm on offense or defense.

“We didn’t have a lot of rhythm on offense; defensively, we gave up way too many explosives, some poor eye discipline, not winning at the point of attack. Our guys are much more capable of that, so all that starts with me. I didn’t prepare our guys well enough,” Lanning added.

Oregon Will Open up Big Ten Play in Two Weeks

One of the big problems with Oregon is that this is now two weeks in a row they haven’t played well.

Oregon played at home against a Group of Six team, Boise State, in Week 1 and then pulled away late, winning by a touchdown. But now it does seem like last week wasn’t a fluke.

Boise State is a good team and could make the College Football Playoffs this season, but Oklahoma State just went on the road last week and lost to Tulsa.

Oregon has several issues it needs to sort out before it kicks off Big Ten play in two weeks. It won’t get an easy start since the Ducks will face USC in their Big Ten opener.

The good news is there are still 10 regular-season games left, and Oregon could still go on a run in the Big Ten and win the conference.