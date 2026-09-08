P.J. Fleck Confirms Brutal Minnesota Injury After 59-7 Week 1 Win

Minnesota’s 59-7 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois looked almost entirely positive on the scoreboard. The Golden Gophers dominated, created explosive plays and gave several young players an opportunity to get meaningful snaps.

One of those freshmen will not get another opportunity this season.

Head coach P.J. Fleck confirmed that freshman running back Ryan Estrada will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering an injury during Thursday’s victory. Ryan Burns of Gopher Gazette reported that Estrada was the third Minnesota running back to receive touches in the opener, a notable sign that the coaching staff may have been preparing a meaningful role for the true freshman.

“Yeah, he’s lost for the year,” Fleck told Burns.

Estrada was injured early in the fourth quarter after catching an 11-yard pass from Max Shikenjanski that moved Minnesota to the Eastern Illinois 2-yard line. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported the injury involved Estrada’s knee, while Burns described the play as Estrada getting his leg caught on the turf while being tackled.

Ryan Estrada Had Already Cracked Minnesota’s Rotation

The timing makes the injury especially disappointing for Minnesota because Estrada had barely started showing what his freshman season might become.

Estrada finished the opener with three carries for 10 yards and two receptions for 12 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 11 yards, giving Minnesota an early look at the versatility that could have allowed Fleck and his staff to use him in several different situations.

Those numbers are not eye-popping by themselves. The more telling detail is where Estrada appeared in the rotation.

Burns reported that Estrada was the third running back to get touches behind Darius Taylor and TJ Thomas. For a true freshman playing his first college game, getting involved that early can be a strong indication that the coaching staff already trusts him enough to contribute rather than simply waiting for a blowout to empty the bench.

That should make the loss sting a little more for Minnesota fans. Estrada was not merely a developmental player buried at the bottom of the depth chart. He had been one of Minnesota’s standout newcomers during fall camp, and national preseason coverage identified him as a freshman capable of helping a rushing attack that needed more production behind Taylor.

Minnesota Also Loses a Potential Return-Game Weapon

The sneaky impact may come on special teams.

Burns reported that Estrada had positioned himself to receive work in the offense and as a primary kick returner. Minnesota already showed how valuable special teams could be in the opener, with Javon Tracy returning two punts for touchdowns during the 59-7 victory.

Losing Estrada does not suddenly make Minnesota’s return game a weakness, especially after Tracy’s historic performance. It does, however, remove another young athlete Fleck could have used to create field position and potentially manufacture explosive plays.

That matters for a Minnesota offense that finished last in the Big Ten in rushing yards in 2025 and entered this season needing more playmakers to emerge around Taylor and quarterback Drake Lindsey. Estrada looked capable of becoming one of them.

The football impact is only part of the story. Estrada also loses a full year of development at a point in his career when every practice rep, special-teams snap and offensive touch matters.

The worst part is Minnesota barely got to see what it had in Estrada before his freshman season was taken away.

There will be time later to debate how Fleck replaces his touches or who assumes a larger role behind Taylor and Thomas. For now, the bigger hope should simply be that Estrada gets healthy and has the opportunity to continue the promising college career that appeared to be starting before it was abruptly interrupted.