Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today? Why Penn State Legend Isn’t In For Eagles

Saquon Barkley still has fans from his days at Penn State, where he was a legend for the Nittany Lions.

Those trying to pay attention to Barkley on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, though, might not get that chance.

Barkley is a part of the Philadelphia Eagles now, and they were playing in Tennessee against the Titans.

But on the opening drive, Barkley was hurt.

Is Saquon Barkley Playing Today?

Barkley is active and was in on the Eagles’ first drive, but he wasn’t out there to finish the drive.

The Fox broadcast showed him jogging to the locker room, clearly not having any sort of leg injury.

Barkley could be seen adjusting his padding under his shirt, so some wondered whether it was an arm injury.

All that was clear was that Barkley had run away from the field.

The Eagles’ first drive ended negatively without him. Jalen Hurts threw an interception that was nearly brought back to the house. The Titans ended up scoring on a Cam Ward rushing touchdown.

What Happened to Saquon Barkley?

The official ruling from the Eagles is that Barkley got a stinger.

He’s questionable to return.

Eagles say RB Saquon Barkley (stinger) is questionable to return today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

Eagles’ Backup RB

The Eagles’ backup running back is is a two-pronged possibility: Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley.

Shipley is the more natural third-down back, while Bigsby would see the early-down work.

Saquon Barkley Arm Injury History

Barkley never hurt his arm while at Penn State, but he has in the NFL.

He had an elbow sprain in 2023, and then a left forearm injury in 2024. Neither of those forced him to miss additional game time beyond the game he got injured in.