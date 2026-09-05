Rutgers Called Out by NJ State Government Over UMass Upset

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights opened the 2026 season with a nightmare. The team not only lost to UMass, but did so in blowout fashion by a final of 37-21.

UMass has been one of the worst teams in FBS over the past decade and just went 0-12 last season. That made the Week 1 showdown a scheduled win for Rutgers, until it wasn’t.

A Big Ten school losing to a MAC school is a big story any time it happens. But the story gets even bigger when UMass is the team pulling off the win. Rutgers fans are rightfully outraged and the loss even got a comment from members of the New Jersey state government.

New Jersey GOP Reacts to Rutgers Loss

The New Jersey Assembly GOP reacted in a strong way against Rutgers, taking the game from a painful loss all the way into a serious political talking point.

The NJ Assembly GOP quoted an article on the loss and shared details that will make any New Jersey voter upset.

“New Jersey taxpayers gave Rutgers $5 million in the state budget for ‘Events Attraction and Marketing,’ reportedly to help compete in the NIL arms race,” the political account wrote. “A team that went 0-12 last year. On a 16-game losing streak. A 28.5-point underdog. Oh! And Rutgers paid UMass $1.55 million to show up and beat them.”

That last point is what sticks out the most. Rutgers paid UMass $1.55 million just to play the game, which is a customary move when power-conference teams schedule a “lesser” opponent.

The post wraps up by letting voters know this was “your tax dollars at work.”

Rutgers Must Recover to Avoid a Lost Season

The Scarlet Knights were not a favorite to win the Big Ten by any means. Now, fans may be wondering if the team will win any games in 2026.

The good news is everyone has a chance to breathe and pick up a win next week on the road against Boston College. That comes before a home game against USC.

This puts the spotlight on head coach Greg Schiano right away in 2026. A loss to Boston College may ensure an 0-3 start before what should be an automatic win against Howard. Such a start could mean the program decides to pursue a buyout and move on from the longtime head coach in his second stint with the team.

None of this was supposed to be the case with UMass scheduled as the Week 1 opponent. Schiano is suddenly on the hot seat before Week 1 of the college football season is even over.

That is not what fans were hoping for after a 5-7 finish in 2025 and especially not after the school asked for money to be a more competitive program. Couple that with the $1.55 million paid to UMass and the Rutgers football program is in a tough spot as the 2026 season gets underway.