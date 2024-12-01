Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Slammed for Inaction After Viral Fight Video

Fans are slamming Ohio State Coach Ryan Day after video emerged that showed him just standing around while one of his players, Jack Sawyer, got in a verbal confrontation with another man.

Another video shows Day standing and watching as players huddled in prayer during the brawl.

The November 30 video, which circulated widely on X, came after a brawl that erupted on the field between Ohio State and Michigan players after a Michigan player tried to plant a flag. Ohio state police say officers ended up deploying pepper spray, and numerous viral videos captured the brawl and pepper spraying.

“Ryan Day just stood and watch he should be fired when you don’t move to help keep a players hands off of a coach. Highest paid team lost again,” a fan wrote on X.

Former Ohio State player Tyreke Johnson joined the chorus of criticism, writing on X, “Y’all can say I’m hating or whatever y’all want but. I knew coach Day was not the answer when we played in the national championship against Bama and at half time he didn’t say a word to the team just went in the office and started to blame other coaches.”

Other Fans Also Called Out Ryan Day for Not Doing More

Other fans shared the concern that Day didn’t take more assertive action. “Yeah he’s a clueless idiot. He needs to get canned immediately. Just gross incompetence all around. And then to just stand there and show zero concern, zero energy, zero care!?!? Inexcusable,” wrote one person.

“A good coach needs to be a an all round leader not just during the game,” wrote a fan on X.

Another person wrote on X, “Day standing around and looking lost shows zero leadership.”

“If I was in charge of Ryan Day’s future. 1-4 vs the team up north is a fireable offense on its own, BUT… the one thing that would catch my attention is him just standing around watching his players fight on the field. He just stands there,” wrote another fan.

However, some people defended Day. “All these @OhioStateFB fans wanting Ryan Day fired for losing to @UMichFootball 4 times. That’s like a wife divorcing her husband because he forgot to pick up the kids from school 4 times over a span of 5 years. What about the other 48 times he remembered?? #BuckeyeNation,” wrote one person.

Ryan Day Defended Ohio State Players After the Brawl, Reports Say

According to Fox News, defended the Ohio State players after the brawl. “I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Day said after the game, referring to a Michigan player trying to plant the flag, which ignited the fight.

In contrast, Michigan’s coach Sherrone Moore said, according to Fox News, “It was emotion on both sides. It can’t happen. … We got to handle it better.”

Ohio State University police wrote on X, “Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate.”