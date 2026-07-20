SEC Media Days Schedule: How to Watch, Full Week Preview

SEC Media Days are finally here! Starting on Monday, coaches/players from all Southeastern Conference schools will gather in Tampa, Florida, for the annual kick-off event to the upcoming CFB season.

It’s the first time that Tampa, Florida will be hosting the event, and be sure to stay updated with all the latest coverage across the league, as I will be boots on the ground at the event trying to bring all the latest news, insight, and analysis from the SEC Media Days, and the biggest takeaways from the premier event that never lacks content from coaches like Kirby Smart, Kalen Deboer, Josh Huepel, and all the new coached taking over universities across the league.

Let’s get into some of the key details of SEC Media Days, including the schedule, how to watch, and a quick preview!

Note: The reigning, defending SEC champions are the Georgia Bulldogs, so they are sure to be at the forefront of the event.

How to Watch SEC Media Days 2026

Dates: July 20-23

Location: Tampa Marriott Water Street + JW Marriott | Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: SEC Network, Streaming exclusively on ESPN+

The SEC has yet to release the exact schedule of when coaches/players will take the podium on their respective days, but for a quick outline, it’s a four day event in which four different teams will get the spotlight each day.

DawgSports.com wrote (on July 20):

“Wall-to-wall television coverage will be available on SEC Network, with brand new Kentucky head coach Will Stein taking the main stage first this morning. He’ll be followed by Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, and Tennessee’s Bobby Hill. I mean, Josh Heupel.”

So, there you have it, on Monday, you can expect to hear from Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Full SEC Media Days Schedule

Here is the full SEC Media Days schedule:

Monday, July 20

Will Stein (Kentucky)

(Kentucky) Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

(Missouri) Brent Venables (Oklahoma)

(Oklahoma) Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Tuesday, July 21

Alex Golesh (Auburn)

(Auburn) Kirby Smart (Georgia)

(Georgia) Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Wednesday, July 22

Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

(Alabama) Jon Sumrall (Florida)

(Florida) Pete Golding (Ole Miss)

(Ole Miss) Mike Elko (Texas A&M)

Thursday, July 23

Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas)

(Arkansas) Lane Kiffin (LSU)

(LSU) Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)

(Mississippi State) Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

All told, there are seven new head coaches (including Lane Kiffin with LSU, if that even counts) that will take the podium and address the media for the first time!