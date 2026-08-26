TCU Draws Heat for Revoking Reporter’s Credentials: ‘Strongly Disagree’

The TCU Horned Frogs landed in hot water Wednesday ahead of their season opener in Dublin, Ireland. The school already grabbed headlines for dismissing key safety transfer Jacob Fields before facing North Carolina. Fields reportedly assaulted a teammate in the locker room, which eventually showed up in the school’s police log.

But that report persuaded TCU to revoke credentials for one Horned Frogs beat reporter.

Steven M. Johnson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram had his credentials pulled by the school, the outlet revealed.

“A TCU athletics spokesman said the Star-Telegram’s credentials were being pulled because the coverage resulted in threats to the victim,” Jim Barnes of The Star-Telegram reported.

However, “The Star-Telegram did not identify the player, junior wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma, until three days after the initial report, when he identified himself in a now-deleted Instagram video.”

Criticism Surfaces for TCU After Banning Reporter

So reactions rose after TCU’s decision. Which included president of the Football Writers Association of America Shehan Jeyarajah releasing a “strongly disagree” statement.

“As President of the FWAA, I strongly disagree with TCU’s decision to ban the Star-Telegram from coverage. Steven Johnson has covered TCU with class for years and we request that his credential to cover the game in Ireland should be reinstated,” Jeyarajah shared via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Johnson received a local backer in Scott Bell of the Dallas Morning News.

“This is disappointing. [But] it’s also not the first time a Sonny Dykes-coached team has pulled/threatened to pull access over a reporter doing their job — and doing it well. I’m hopeful this is resolved soon,” Bell posted in response.

TCU Reporter Gains Other Backers Nationally

So Johnson received national support too, including from longtime NFL reporter Charean Williams who believes fellow TCU reporters must take a stand.

“Absolutely no outlet should cover any of their home games until this is rectified. This is unbelievable,” Williams suggested.

Even outlets that cover past TCU rival Texas blasted the decision.

TCU should be embarrassed. Pulling credentials because someone reported facts. https://t.co/WiqyBhvo5Y — HornSports (@HornSports) August 26, 2026

ESPN senior college football writer Dan Wetzel chimed in too. Adding how the FWST is the only traditional outlet that regularly covers the Horned Frogs. Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. ripped the move, calling it “out of line.”

TCU Reporter at Forefront of Decision

Johnson is an award-winning reporter with past bylines in Memphis, Rochester and Fulton, Missouri. He left the Daily Memphian in July 2022 to cover TCU with the Star-Telegram.

He entered his fifth season covering the happenings involving the Horned Frogs. Now TCU tossed a wrench into his pending trip to Ireland.

But he fired off this tweet amid TCU’s controversial decision.

“Getting my playlist together for Ireland. Any shows/movies y’all recommend?” Johnson posted on X. Indicating he’s still hopping on a plane for TCU-North Carolina.

Johnson rises as the first known beat reporter to receive a ban from a university football program. But again, his backers became swift.

TCU tangles with a Bill Belichick-led Tar Heels team the Horned Frogs destroyed 48-14 at Chapel Hill. The Star Telegram adds it supports Johnson making that trip.