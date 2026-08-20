A New Leader Emerges in Tennessee Quarterback Battle

Quarterback battles are progressing across the country, and with the college football season arriving soon, coaches are nearing important decisions. The Tennessee Volunteers are inching closer to their choice.

Tennessee looks to fill the void left by Joey Aguilar, the 3,500+ yard-thrower who graduated after last season. The Vols’ leading candidates to do so are George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon.

MacIntyre is a bit more experienced, having been a part of the program for over a year now. But reportedly leading the way in camp so far is Brandon, the 18-year-old, five-star freshman.

Brandon Leads Way in Camp

Despite being the newcomer on campus, Brandon’s talent seems to be pushing him closer to the starting job, Pete Nakos of On3 reported.

“Brandon completed multiple deep balls in Saturday’s scrimmage to take an early lead in the quarterback competition, sources told On3,” wrote Nakos. “Heupel is not ready to name a starter, but it could come following a second scrimmage later this week.”

The Vols held their first fall scrimmage on Saturday, where Brandon showcased all the things Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is looking for.

Their final fall scrimmage falls on Aug. 22, and it’s possible a starter is announced as soon as the next day.

247Sports ranked Brandon as the No. 3 overall player and quarterback in the 2026 class. He sat behind Houston’s Keisean Henderson and Vanderbilt’s Jared Curtis.

At Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., Brandon threw for 7,490 yards, 90 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his career, according to MaxPreps.

MacIntyre’s Hopes Dwindle

Nothing is out of the picture yet, despite reports. MacIntyre still has his chance on Saturday to prove he can be the guy.

MacIntyre, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, had minimal snaps in 2025 behind Aguilar and Jake Merklinger. He attempted only nine passes, completing seven of them for 69 yards.

MacIntyre certainly hasn’t been poor in camp, but Brandon has excelled. The 20th-ranked Vols host Furman on Sept. 5, where Heupel could play both QBs. Tennessee then heads to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech, where it’ll be important to have a confident QB1.