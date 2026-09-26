Tennessee Football Gets Faizon Brandon Injury Scare vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers’ biggest game of the season took an alarming turn early Saturday when freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon left the field after taking a hit on a designed run.

Brandon appeared to favor his right shoulder after the play and was taken to Tennessee’s medical tent with the No. 14 Volunteers trailing No. 1 Texas 10-3 early in the second quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Sophomore George MacIntyre entered the game on Tennessee’s next offensive snap.

Update:

“Brandon is throwing as Tennessee huddles during timeout. Heupel standing right beside him,” On3’s Chris Low reported.

Brandon did return to the game.

Faizon Brandon Leaves Texas Game With Shoulder Injury Concern

On3’s Chris Low reported Brandon went down after a designed quarterback run and that Tennessee’s trainers immediately focused on his right shoulder area.

“Brandon is down for Tennessee and trainers looking at his right shoulder area. Hurt on a designed QB run. Taken to medical tent,” Low wrote.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde also raised concern about the same area shortly after Brandon left the field.

“Faizon Brandon possible right shoulder injury? Yikes,” Forde wrote.

Tennessee had not immediately announced an official diagnosis or return status for Brandon, so the extent of the injury remained unclear.

Before leaving, Brandon had completed 3 of 4 passes for 9 yards and carried four times for minus-1 yard. Tennessee had struggled to create offense against Texas, producing only 24 total yards on its first 14 plays while falling behind 10-3.

The injury came on Brandon’s fourth rushing attempt. After he was tackled for no gain, MacIntyre entered and ran for 1 yard on the next play before Tennessee punted.

The timing made the injury even more concerning for the Vols. Saturday marked Brandon’s first SEC start and came against the nation’s No. 1 team in a sold-out Neyland Stadium, with Tennessee trying to protect its unbeaten start.

Faizon Brandon Has Powered Tennessee’s 3-0 Start

Losing Brandon for any extended stretch would be a major blow for a Tennessee team that entered Saturday unbeaten and playing its first SEC game of the season.

The true freshman had thrown for 552 yards and six touchdowns without an interception through his first three college games. He had also rushed for 137 yards and three scores, giving him nine total touchdowns during Tennessee’s 3-0 start.

Brandon announced himself immediately in the season opener against Furman, completing 13 of 17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns while adding 68 rushing yards and two more scores. His five total touchdowns tied Tennessee’s freshman single-game record.

He followed that performance by throwing for 148 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-24 road win over Georgia Tech, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

Against Kennesaw State, Brandon completed 18 of 26 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 47 yards and a score.

That start helped the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback quickly establish himself as the centerpiece of Tennessee’s offense after winning the starting job in August. Brandon is also the youngest starting quarterback in program history.

If Brandon cannot return Saturday, the offense would turn to MacIntyre.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore entered the game with limited experience, having completed 12 of 16 career passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He played in two games this season before Saturday, mostly in relief during Tennessee’s blowout wins.

For now, Tennessee’s immediate concern is Brandon’s right shoulder and whether its freshman quarterback can return against the nation’s No. 1 team.