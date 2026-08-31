Tennessee Volunteers Announce Special Dolly Parton Honor for 2026

The Tennessee Volunteers will carry a little extra East Tennessee pride on their helmets throughout the 2026 season.

Volunteers’ coach Josh Heupel announced Monday that the team will honor late country music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton with a commemorative sticker on the back of their helmets for every game this season.

Parton, a Sevier County native whose career and philanthropy made her one of the most recognizable figures ever associated with Tennessee, died Aug. 25 at age 80.

The helmet sticker features an orange butterfly with “Dolly” written in white across the center, a fitting nod to imagery long associated with Parton and Dollywood.

The tribute will debut Saturday when No. 20 Tennessee opens its season against Furman at Neyland Stadium.

It will also ensure Parton remains visible throughout a season in which the Vols will play six home games.

Tennessee Reveal Season-Long Dolly Parton Helmet Tribute

Heupel discussed Parton’s death during his Monday news conference and made clear the tribute was about far more than her music career.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t also talk about the passing of Dolly Parton, and all that she’s meant across the world, to this country, and certainly the Queen of East Tennessee, and a lady that was extremely proud of her roots,” Heupel said, according to Tennessee’s official athletics website.

Heupel also pointed to Parton’s impact away from the stage, particularly in the region she continued to embrace long after becoming an international star.

“You look at her impact, just her ability to give back and make an impact to people,” Heupel said. “Certainly here in East Tennessee, she means a lot to people across this country, but certainly here and inside the state of Tennessee too.”

Heupel then confirmed the Vols would wear the decal all season “to recognize her accomplishments and everything that she’s meant and had an impact here on Tennessee.”

Tennessee Football, Dolly Parton Shared Long Connection

Parton’s relationship with the university stretched well beyond simply being one of East Tennessee’s most famous natives.

She returned to Neyland Stadium in November 2023, joining Tennessee legend Peyton Manning for a rendition of “Rocky Top” during the Vols’ game against Georgia.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb noted Parton also partnered with Tennessee that year for a special “Vols” edition of her “Rockstar” album.

Her ties to the university went back even further. Parton delivered Tennessee’s commencement address in 2009, when the school awarded her an honorary doctorate of humane and musical letters. She later performed at Thompson-Boling Arena during concert tours in 2011 and 2014.

Her influence throughout the state reached far beyond sports and music.

Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 to provide free books to children. Reuters reported after her death that the program has distributed more than 304 million books worldwide.

She also remained closely tied to Sevier County through Dollywood and numerous charitable efforts in East Tennessee.

The Vols won’t be the only college football program in the state honoring Parton. Middle Tennessee announced it will wear a commemorative jersey patch during its home opener.

For Tennessee, though, the season-long butterfly decal will put one of the state’s most recognizable names alongside one of its most recognizable football traditions every Saturday this fall.