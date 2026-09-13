Arch Manning Leads Texas Back to No. 1 in AP Poll

The Texas Longhorns and quarterback Arch Manning are now back on top of the college football world.

Manning and the Longhorns overcame a 20-point fourth quarter deficit on Saturday to defeat Ohio State by a score of 24-23.

By virtue of the comeback win, the Longhorns are now the number one team in the land. Read more about the Longhorns’ journey to the top spot, as well as major takeaways, below.

Texas, Manning Now Positioning for More

Texas went into the 2026 season with high hopes. The roster is a pricey one, with incoming transfers such as RB Raleek Brown and WR Cam Coleman hoping to support Manning.

The Longhorns’ preseason standing as the fifth-ranked team in the nation felt low at the time. The roster head coach Steve Sarkisian constructed is perhaps the best in the FBS pound-for-pound. This reflects on the new poll, as they hold 56 of 65 possible first-place votes.

A convincing win over Texas State and gritty comeback over Ohio State shows that this Texas team is simply different in comparison to last season. They will receive plenty more opportunities to prove that they are among the nation’s best in the weeks ahead.

Longhorns’ Path Isn’t Simple

The top spot doesn’t guarantee Texas anything, as things will only ramp up challenge-wise in the weeks ahead.

Between now and the end of October, Manning is currently facing three teams in side the top 25.

The first of these challenges is against the Tennessee Volunteers, who are now inside the top 15. The Volunteers are coming off of a game in which they forced multiple turnovers, so this isn’t a simple matchup for Manning. Tennessee is reliably a competitive squad under Josh Heupel as well, with freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon possibly leading a potent unit.

Next, Texas and Manning take on the #24 Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 10. While the Sooners are coming off of a rough loss to Michigan, this game is never a simple one for Texas. Oklahoma’s defense is yet another challenge for Manning to navigate, as Brent Venables frequently comes prepared. On top of this, Oklahoma QB John Mateer is seeking redemption from his poor performance in the matchup last season.

To tie the next several weeks together, Texas takes on #8 Ole Miss on Oct. 24. The Rebels are entering the season coming off of a College Football Playoff semifinals appearance. Ole Miss is entering week three of the season with high hopes, making this a crucial matchup for both programs.

Ultimately, Ole Miss’ offense is striking more challenges into the heart of Texas’ defense rather than the defensive side of the ball. This should be a game in which Manning is able to excel, with Coleman being a player to watch as well.

Texas and Manning are number one for the time being. They should compete for a national title, and should be at the top of the SEC. Ultimately, the ceiling of this team comes down to where Manning’s progression goes.