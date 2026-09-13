Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Makes Powerful Statement After Wild Ohio State Comeback

The #4 Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian are celebrating tonight.

Texas’ 24-23 victory over #1 Ohio State is a historic one. Manning and Texas went into the fourth quarter down 23-3 and were appearing hapless. The 20-point comeback victory is the biggest by the Longhorns since 2007, creating a full-circle signature moment for the program.

Read more on how the sixth-year head coach reacted to the victory below, as well as the fallout from the contest.

Sarkisian Breaks Silence After Massive Texas Victory

Sarkisian is a fixture within the Austin, Texas community at this point. That doesn’t mean that adversity aversion is always in the fold.

The 52 year-old made a powerful statement in respect to facing adversity following the game. The quote is via Sophia Sandoval (Daily Texan).

“We talk a lot about this in here as a team: you know, life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you react to it, and we just hammered that on everybody. Focus on the 90%. Leave the 10% at the first half. Let’s focus on the 90%. What are we going to do about it in the second half?”

Putting everything in perspective following an emotional home victory is an ideal approach to this matter. Sarkisian, of all people, is the constant subject of adversity over the span of his coaching career. Now, the former USC head coach is firmly in Texas’ plans moving ahead in another premier job.

The encouraging closing stretch from quarterback Arch Manning also instills confidence in Texas and Sarkisian over the next 10 games. Adversity is still sure to follow the Longhorns over this stretch.

What Victory Means for Longhorns Moving Forward

Texas very likely reaches the College Football Playoff in 2025 if they defeat the Florida Gators in regular season play.

Now, the Longhorns have the inside track to make a return to the playoff for the first time since 2024. The team does face an uphill climb to get to the plateau necessary (nine or 10 wins), but it is doable.

Of Texas’ remaining 10 games, they are taking on six teams that are currently in the AP Top 25. The future opponents include Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, and Texas A&M. Four of these six contests are on the road as well, placing an even larger burden on the Longhorns.

Each opponent brings a different set of challenges. Oklahoma is a rivalry contest that will bring passion out of each side. Ole Miss is attempting to replicate a special season from a year ago. They also roster one of the best quarterback/running back duos in all of college football. Missouri is a well-coached team that is looking to make a statement. Louisiana State is the talk of college football at the moment, and are preparing to make a move towards contention. Lastly, Texas A&M is a massive challenge that also doubles as a rivalry battle.

Time will tell if Texas is up for the challenge, but there is little doubt that they have the roster to make a run.